BELLEVILLE – Edwardsville’s girls’ basketball players were a part of history on Thursday night as head coach Lori Blade captured her 600th victory in a 51-22 win over Belleville West.

Blade becomes the first in IHSA history to win 600 games as a head coach in both girls’ basketball and softball. She won her 600th game in softball last spring.

Blade carries a 600-82 record in her 22 years as head coach of both Edwardsville and Carrollton’s programs. She has won 367 games in Edwardsville.

Coach Blade admitted this was a special moment in her coaching career, much like marking her 600th win in softball in the spring.

She said she expected Belleville West to have talented kids and that it would be a tough game, which it was in the first half.

“We expected it to be physical,” she said. “We rebounded well tonight and made some good adjustments at halftime. We played well in the second half. Our defense is getting back to what it should be. Our program has thrived on playing good defense in the past and we are getting back to it.”

On the same night, Makenzie Silvey, one of the Edwardsville players, discovered her sister’s Liberty Middle School seventh-grade girls’ basketball squad had captured the elementary Class 4A state title, so it was a night of celebration for the Silvey family. Macy Silvey was part of the Liberty team that topped Canton Ingersoll 30-28 for the state championship.

“I didn’t think about it until just after the game, but I was so happy for her and her team,” Silvey said of her sister’s group.

The win improved the Tigers to 6-1 overall and 2-1 in the Southwestern Conference.

Edwardsville’s girls were led by Kate Martin, Rachel Pranger and Criste’on Waters with 11 points each. Makenzie Silvey contributed to the balanced scoring with nine points. Jasmine Bishop had four points, Aaliyah Box had three points and Emma Daech had two points.

Chamya Darough had 11 points to top Belleville West’s scorers.

The game was knotted at 7-7 at the end of the first quarter and the Tigers led 14-12 at the half. In the third quarter, Edwardsville’s offensive machine started rolling, outscoring the Maroons 14-5. The fourth quarter was a continuation of the third, with the Tigers blowing out Belleville West in the scoring book with 23 points to the Maroons’ 5 points for the final, 51-22 score.

Waters has been strong under the boards in the first few games of the season and she attributes it to a strong weightlifting program in the offseason.

“I can now bench about 105 pounds, whereas before I was doing about 55 pounds,” she said. “I am definitely getting stronger in both my upper body and my core, which is helping me this season.”

Silvey said she has the utmost respect for Coach Blade.

“She is a great coach and she does a good job of preparing us for our opponents and for life,” she said. “Growing up I always watched her teams play and always wanted to play for her. She has high expectations.”

Silvey said Coach Blade teaches her players how to handle adversity, different defenses and all aspects of the game.

“She teaches you how to be responsible in life and show up on time,” Silvey said. “The things she talks about can be applied to both sports and persevering through life.”

Pranger was so excited after the game she grabbed and hugged Coach Blade for her significant career accomplishment. She repeated what Silvey said that as a little girl she always looked up to Coach Blade and wanted to play for her.

“She teaches you lessons about basketball and life,” Pranger said.

Waters said it is an honor to have Coach Blade as a mentor.

“She is definitely a person I look up to and listen to and hopefully I can be just like her one day with my commitment to the game,” she said. “She will not be forgotten in the game of high school basketball.”

