EDWARDSVILLE - Six-time Emmy nominated makeup artist and Edwardsville native Jeff Lewis has brought his talent back to town with the Makeup Department and Academy on Centery Drive in Edwardsville.

Lewis is best known for his work on Star-Trek, 13 Reasons Why, Up in the Air, The Messengers, Paranormal Activity and Prom and now is providing the community the opportunity to learn some of the skills he has developed over years as well as purchase professional makeup lines used in the entertainment industry.

"We do professional classes for people that want to learn and become professional makeup artist in the film and television industry. We also do a lot of different workshops for people that just want to pick up different things to do whether its prosthetics or airbrushing," Lewis said. "We carry a lot of products. It ranges from beauty makeup, to theater, to special effects and then we do all sorts of services. We do makeup applications and private consultations."

Lewis has been working in the entertainment industry for almost 25 years and said growing up with films like Star Wars really got him interested in special effects.

"Once I got to college I just got involved with the theater department and started working doing shows and kind of figured out I had a knack for doing the makeup," Lewis said. "Once I graduated college I went out to L.A. and went to a makeup school. From that point just got hooked up with different companies that produced makeup and things like that. That got me on to my first TV show and that got me into the union."

For the last 10 years Lewis and his family have been living in Edwardsville to raise his son while traveling back and forth for work.

"I've been gone the last three and a half years for good amounts of the year like nine months out of the year," Lewis said. "So this year I was just going to take the year off, and I had a girl that lived in the same subdivision here in town that wanted to go to makeup school. She was looking at going out to L.A. so we decided to teach her here. We thought along with the school we'd start a small store to go along with it."

Lewis said one of the cool things about the store is that they carry supplies that are practical for the every day users as well as the professionals.

"It caters a lot to the every day user, all the theater crowds and there's a lot of people around here that are very interested in the special effects," Lewis said. "We kind of cater to a lot of people that are either professional or non professional. We're doing everything from beauty to special effects to theatrical. We're kind of hitting everything."

Lewis said that they are also working with support groups and those going through cancer and burn survivor groups to help with restorative makeup.

The Makeup Department and Academy is now open at 1043 Century Drive in Edwardsville.

Check out their Facebook page for more information or call 618-650-9270 to find out more about the workshops and classes that Lewis provides.

