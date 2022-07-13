ALTON - A makeshift memorial of flowers, baby teddy bears, notes, and candles has grown throughout the day in front of My Just Desserts in Alton.

Residents are mourning the loss of beloved My Just Desserts owner Yvonne Campbell, who died after she suffered injuries in a July 8, 2022, crash in Jamaica.

Even as of 3 p.m. Wednesday, community members were gathered at the location conversing, sharing memories of the owner, who impacted a large number of lives in the Riverbend area.

Connie Schmidt shared a comment about Yvonne that covered what many today around the Alton region felt: “She was just so nice. She had a beautiful smile (which she was always wearing). This is a nightmare for her relatives and friends here at home.”

Alton Mayor David Goins said he was not surprised the makeshift memorial had swelled throughout the day.

“I am not surprised at the growth of the memorial,” he said. “She had a huge impact on our area. She will truly leave a legacy with her contributions to our region. She will be greatly missed.”

Dan Brannan also contributed to this story.

