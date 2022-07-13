The makeshift memorial in front of My Just Desserts for the late owner Yvonne Campbell. (Photo by Brad Piros)ALTON - A makeshift memorial of flowers, baby teddy bears, notes, and candles has grown throughout the day in front of My Just Desserts in Alton.

Residents are mourning the loss of beloved My Just Desserts owner Yvonne Campbell, who died after she suffered injuries in a July 8, 2022, crash in Jamaica.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Even as of 3 p.m. Wednesday, community members were gathered at the location conversing, sharing memories of the owner, who impacted a large number of lives in the Riverbend area.

Article continues after sponsor message

Connie Schmidt shared a comment about Yvonne that covered what many today around the Alton region felt: “She was just so nice. She had a beautiful smile (which she was always wearing). This is a nightmare for her relatives and friends here at home.”

Alton Mayor David Goins said he was not surprised the makeshift memorial had swelled throughout the day.

“I am not surprised at the growth of the memorial,” he said. “She had a huge impact on our area. She will truly leave a legacy with her contributions to our region. She will be greatly missed.”

Dan Brannan also contributed to this story.

More like this:

Alton Memorial Offers Free Skin Cancer Screenings and Preventative Tips
Mar 17, 2025
Bethalto School Board Race: Samantha Pritchett Wants Bethalto to Succeed
Mar 22, 2025
Riverbend CEO Program is Building Next Generation of Entrepreneurs
Mar 19, 2025
Milton Artist of the Month Jennifer Mallory Spreads Joy Through Art
Mar 11, 2025
Bethalto School Board Race: Dr. Natalie Langenfeld-McCoy Wants to Build a Great District
Mar 24, 2025

 