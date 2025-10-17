JERSEYVILLE – Makenna Brunaugh is a hard worker who’s heavily involved in her school, sports, and more.

For her unmatched work ethic and Panther pride, Brunaugh has been named a Medford Wealth Management Student of the Month for October at Jersey Community High School (JCHS).

Now in her sophomore year at JCHS, Brunaugh has been involved in several school clubs and organizations since freshman year. These include Class Council, where she serves as a class officer, as well as Student Council, Illinois Math League, Olympiad, and Blue Crew.

Brunaugh is also a multi-sport athlete involved in tennis, basketball, and track and field. She received a varsity letter in all three of these sports during her freshman year.

Outside of school, Brunaugh said she’s spent her summers playing club basketball. If she’s not playing a sport for school or fun, she can usually be found spending time with her family and friends; she also enjoys playing guitar in her free time.

After graduation, Brunaugh said she plans on attending a four-year university and is currently considering a major in biomedical engineering.

“Makenna demonstrates an exceptional ability to balance academic responsibilities with her athletic commitments,” said Tiffany Cazier, JCHS Math Teacher. “She is a highly conscientious student whose strong work ethic is unmatched.”

JCHS Principal Thomas Leslie added: “I have known Makenna a long time and there is no one who works harder – she is a true blue Jersey Panther and always will be!”

Congratulations to Makenna Brunaugh for being recognized as a Medford Wealth Management October Student of the Month at JCHS!

