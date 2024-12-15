ST. LOUIS – Make-A-Wish is excited to bring back The Holiday Wish Line for a second year to spread hope and joy this holiday season as part of the nonprofit’s “Wishful Giving” campaign. This special telephone hotline features uplifting, pre-recorded messages from wish kids, giving callers a burst of happiness whenever they need it until December 31.

The Holiday Wish Line encourages people to take a break from their daily challenges and enjoy heartfelt messages that foster togetherness and celebrate the holiday spirit. While the holiday season can bring joy, it can also create anxiety and pressure due to societal and personal expectations for a "perfect" holiday experience. The hotline inspires a joyful season for everyone who calls.

“The Holiday Wish Line was created to inspire hope and encouragement during the holiday season,” said Caroline Schmidt, president and CEO of Make-A-Wish Missouri & Kansas. “There’s no one better suited to deliver these positive messages than our wish kids whose transformative wishes allowed them to experience the power of hope while battling the anxiety, fear, and trauma that can be caused by a critical illness. The Holiday Wish Line offers everyone a chance to feel a spark of hope and comfort whenever they need it most, helping to ease feelings of stress and uncertainty during difficult times.”

The Hotline

Six wish kids will give kid-friendly advice, share stories, and funny moments from Dec. 10 through Dec. 31 via phone at (557)-557-9474. Callers will be asked to select from a series of prompts upon calling the hotline to listen to messages from:

Phoenix, a 5-year-old with a respiratory disorder, who wished to be a vet for the day;

Dylon, a 9-year-old with leukemia, who wished to visit his grandpa Jim for Christmas;

Antonia, a 14-year-old with lymphoma, who wished to go on a ski trip.;

TJ, an 8-year-old with cancer, who wished to be an astronaut;

Deon, an 8-year-old bone marrow transplant recipient, who wished to see snow; and

Addie, a 10-year-old with a heart condition who wished to be an “outdoor girl” in Alaska.

Proceeds raised through the holiday season will allow more wish kids like Phoenix, Dylon, Antonia, TJ, Deon, and Addie to experience the long-lasting impact of a wish. A wish can help children build the physical and emotional strength they need to fight a critical illness.

During this holiday season, we are grateful for the support of all our Make-A-Wish partners who are activating this holiday season. Their contributions, through local wish-granting, consumer promotions, employee engagement, and corporate donations, are a testament to the power of community in making wishes happen.

Anyone can unwrap the power of a wish and support Make-A-Wish by donating at wish.org/wishline . Photos and videos are available here. To inquire further, please contact Brian Miller, Vice President of Marketing & Communications, 314-681-7797.

