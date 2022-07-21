Make-A-Wish Kid Conner Becomes St. Louis’ Newest Firefighter.

BALLWIN, MO. -On Wednesday, July 20th, wish kid Conner, who is battling a nervous system disorder, was sworn in as Metro West Fire Protection District Station 2’s newest firefighter. The 11-year-old’s one-true wish to be a firefighter came to life with the help of Make-A-Wish and Metro West’s firefighters.

“It’s a miracle to see all these people rally their support around Conner,” Conner’s Mother, Tanya said. “We believe God doesn’t give our family anything we can’t handle. Conner has such a strong support network in his corner.”

Traveling from Fort Dodge, Iowa, Conner and his family are staying in St. Louis for a week so he can take in the sights of St. Louis and experience being a firefighter. Conner will be accompanied by his mother, grandparents, and two older brothers. While in town, Conner will also have the opportunity to visit St. Louis’ best attractions such as the St. Louis Zoo, the Science Center, and the Magic House.

Conner and his family received a limo ride from their hotel in Downtown St. Louis to the Metro West Fire Protection District Station 2 in Ballwin accompanied by a police and a fire truck escort. While on his way to the Ballwin firehouse, he stopped by a St. Louis Fire Station in downtown St. Louis to meet firefighters.

Upon arriving at the Metro West firehouse, Conner was presented with a personalized helmet with his name on it. Conner was given the chance to meet firefighters, a SWAT team, as well as a dive team. Alongside his fellow firefighters, Conner had the opportunity to perform several drills, go inside a fire truck and ambulance, and even used the fire station’s hose.

ABOUT MAKE-A-WISH

Make-A-Wish® Missouri & Kansas creates life-changing wishes for children with critical illnesses. We are on a quest to bring every eligible child's wish to life, because a wish is an integral part of a child's treatment journey. Research shows children who have wishes granted can build the physical and emotional strength they need to fight a critical illness. Headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona, Make-A-Wish is the world’s leading children’s wish-granting organization, serving children in every community in the United States and in 50 countries worldwide. The local chapter is headquartered in Ballwin, Missouri and serves all counties in Missouri and Kansas.

Since 1983, Make-A-Wish Missouri & Kansas has granted more than 9.000 wishes to local children with critical illnesses. For more information about Make-A-Wish Missouri & Kansas and how you can transform lives, one wish at a time, please visit our website (wish.org/mokan) and connect with us on Facebook (makeawishMOKAN), Twitter (@makeawishMOKAN), Instagram (@makeawishMOKAN) and YouTube (MakeAWishMOKAN).

