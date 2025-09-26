ST. LOUIS, MO — As fall officially begins, the American Red Cross urges people to mark the new season with a lifesaving blood or platelet donation to help keep the blood supply strong. Donors of all blood types, especially those with types O positive and B negative blood, are needed now.

For many, daily routines shift as the seasons change, but blood and platelet donations must remain top of mind. Every single donation is key to making sure all patients relying on critical transfusions, including car accident victims, those living with sickle cell disease and those facing cancer, get the care they need.

Fall into donating blood or platelets. Make an appointment to give now by visiting RedCrossBlood.org, calling 1-800-RED CROSS or by using the Red Cross Blood Donor App. All who come to give blood, platelets or plasma Sept. 22-Oct. 19, 2025, will receive a $10 Amazon.com Gift Card by email. For details, visit RedCrossBlood.org/Fall.

Upcoming blood donation opportunities Oct. 1-15:

ILLINOIS

Calhoun

Hardin

10/3/2025: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Calhoun High School, 102 Calhoun Drive

_______________

Jersey

Jerseyville

10/2/2025: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Nazarene Church, 285 Maple Summit Rd.

_______________

Madison

Alton

10/1/2025: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., St. Peter & Paul School, 717 State St

10/7/2025: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., The Old Bakery Beer Company, 400 Landmarks Blvd

10/8/2025: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., Post Commons, 300 Alby St

10/15/2025: 11:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m., Alton Memorial Hospital, One Memorial Drive

Bethalto

10/14/2025: 12:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Bethalto Senior Citizens Center, 100 E Central St.

Collinsville

10/2/2025: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., IBEW Local 309, 123 N Bluff Rd

10/8/2025: 12 p.m. - 4 p.m., First United Presbyterian Church, 201 E Church St

Edwardsville

10/2/2025: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., Southern Illinois University Morris University Center, SIUE Visitor Parking (Lot B), 6 Hairpin Drive

10/3/2025: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., RP Lumber Center, 6289 Tiger Dr

10/3/2025: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Trinity Lutheran Church - Edwardsville, 600 Water Street

Glen Carbon

10/14/2025: 12:30 p.m. - 4:30 p.m., New Bethel United Methodist Church, 131 N Main St

Godfrey

10/8/2025: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., Lewis and Clark Community College, 5800 Godfrey Rd.

Granite City

10/8/2025: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Chestnut Health Systems, 50 Northgate Industrial Dr.

10/10/2025: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., Columbus Home, 4225 Old Alton Rd

Moro

10/6/2025: 3 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Meadowbrook Intermediate, 111 West Roosevelt ST

Troy

10/8/2025: 12:30 p.m. - 4:30 p.m., Tri-Township Public Library, 209 S. Main St.

10/14/2025: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Tri Township Park, 410 Wickcliffe

Wood River

10/9/2025: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Love Joy United Presbyterian Church, 2550 Rock Hill Rd

_______________

Monroe

Columbia

10/9/2025: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., Hope Christian Church, 9273 Coach Stop Rd.

10/14/2025: 1 p.m. - 7 p.m., Turner Hall, 211 East Cherry Street

_______________

Randolph

Red Bud

10/8/2025: 8:30 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., Red Bud High School, 815 Locust Street

Sparta

10/7/2025: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., VFW Post 2698, 1911 North Market Street

10/15/2025: 9 a.m. - 1:30 p.m., Sparta High School, 205 West Hood Avenue

Steeleville

10/1/2025: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., American Legion Hall, 305 South Chester

_______________

Saint Clair

Belleville

10/1/2025: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Southwestern Illinois College Belleville, 2500 Carlyle Ave

10/13/2025: 12:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., First Christian Church, 5929 Old St Louis Rd

Collinsville

10/10/2025: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Collinsville High School, 2201 S Morrison Ave

Fairview Heights

10/1/2025: 12:30 p.m. - 7 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail

10/2/2025: 11 a.m. - 5:30 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail

10/4/2025: 8 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail

10/5/2025: 8 a.m. - 2:15 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail

10/6/2025: 12 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail

10/7/2025: 12:30 p.m. - 7 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail

10/8/2025: 12:30 p.m. - 7 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail

10/9/2025: 11 a.m. - 5:30 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail

10/10/2025: 8 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail

10/11/2025: 8 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail

10/12/2025: 8 a.m. - 2:15 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail

10/13/2025: 12 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail

10/14/2025: 12:30 p.m. - 7 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail

10/15/2025: 12:30 p.m. - 7 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail

Marissa

10/3/2025: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m., Marissa High School, 300 School View Dr.

O'Fallon

10/7/2025: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., O'Fallon Public Library, 120 Civic Plaza

Shiloh

10/7/2025: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., Memorial Hospital Shiloh, 1404 Cross Street

Swansea

10/7/2025: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., Swansea Moose Lodge, 2425 N Illinois St

MISSOURI

Crawford

Bourbon

10/13/2025: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Bourbon Community Center, 575 Elm Street

_______________

Franklin

Gerald

10/15/2025: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Knights of Columbus, 3698 Old Hwy 50

New Haven

10/6/2025: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Assumption Catholic Church, 603 Miller St

Union

10/13/2025: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Knights of Columbus, 700 Clearview Drive

Washington

10/1/2025: 10 a.m. - 4:15 p.m., Washington MO Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, Suite 210

10/4/2025: 8 a.m. - 2:15 p.m., Washington MO Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, Suite 210

10/5/2025: 8 a.m. - 2 p.m., Washington MO Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, Suite 210

10/6/2025: 12 p.m. - 6:15 p.m., Washington MO Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, Suite 210

10/7/2025: 12 p.m. - 6:15 p.m., Washington MO Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, Suite 210

10/8/2025: 10 a.m. - 4:15 p.m., Washington MO Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, Suite 210

10/11/2025: 8 a.m. - 3 p.m., Washington MO Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, Suite 210

10/12/2025: 8 a.m. - 2 p.m., Washington MO Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, Suite 210

10/13/2025: 12 p.m. - 6:15 p.m., Washington MO Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, Suite 210

10/14/2025: 12 p.m. - 6:15 p.m., Washington MO Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, Suite 210

10/15/2025: 10 a.m. - 4:15 p.m., Washington MO Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, Suite 210

_______________

Jefferson

Arnold

10/7/2025: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., Jefferson College Law Enforcement Academy, 1687 Missouri State Rd

Barnhart

10/9/2025: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., Rock Township Ambulance District House #4, 6707 St Luke's Church Rd.

Cedar Hill

10/7/2025: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Big River VFW Post 5331, 1 Lynn Lane

De Soto

10/6/2025: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Sunrise R-IX, 4485 Sunrise School Rd.

Festus

10/9/2025: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., True Connection Church, 2206 US-61

Herculaneum

10/10/2025: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., Twin City Toyota, 301 Autumn Ridge Dr

High Ridge

10/10/2025: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Elks Lodge, 2808 old Hunning Rd.

Hillsboro

10/14/2025: 11 a.m. - 3 p.m., Hillsboro Community Civic Center, 10349 Hwy 21

_______________

Lincoln

Elsberry

10/2/2025: 1:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Elsberry United Methodist Church, 109 N. 4th St.

Moscow Mills

10/15/2025: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Troy School District, 80 Elm Tree Rd,

Silex

10/8/2025: 3 p.m. - 7 p.m., Silex High School, 64 Highway UU

Troy

10/1/2025: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Knights of Columbus - Troy, MO, 500 Hwy J

10/3/2025: 12 p.m. - 4 p.m., Troy Elks Lodge Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks, 541 2nd St.

_______________

Montgomery

Wellsville

10/1/2025: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Wellsville Middletown R1 High School, 900 Burlington Road

_______________

Saint Charles

O Fallon

10/1/2025: 11 a.m. - 3 p.m., St. Charles City Hall, 200 N 2nd St

10/2/2025: 10:30 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., Deer Run Branch Library, 1300 North Main

10/2/2025: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Waterbury Meeting Center, 830 Waterbury Falls Dr Suite 103

10/6/2025: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Church of the Shepherd, 1601 Woodstone Dr

10/6/2025: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Sunrise Church, 7116 Twin Chimneys Blvd

10/10/2025: 11 a.m. - 5 p.m., Progress West Hospital, 2 Progress Point Parkway

Saint Charles

10/8/2025: 12 p.m. - 4 p.m., Ameristar Casino, 1260 S Main

Saint Peters

10/1/2025: 12:30 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center

10/2/2025: 12 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center

10/3/2025: 8 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center

10/4/2025: 8 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center

10/5/2025: 8 a.m. - 2:15 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center

10/6/2025: 12 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center

10/7/2025: 8:30 a.m. - 3:15 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center

10/8/2025: 12:30 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center

10/9/2025: 12 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center

10/10/2025: 8 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center

10/10/2025: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., Barnes-Jewish St. Peters Hospital Medical Office Building #1, 6 Jungermann Circle, Suite 117

10/11/2025: 8 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center

10/12/2025: 8 a.m. - 2:15 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center

10/13/2025: 12 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center

10/14/2025: 8:30 a.m. - 3:15 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center

10/15/2025: 12:30 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center

Wentzville

10/15/2025: 3:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Wentzville Middle School, 405 Campus Drive

_______________

Saint Francois

Bonne Terre

10/13/2025: 8:30 a.m. - 1:30 p.m., Unitec Career Center, 7163 Raider Road

Farmington

10/10/2025: 1:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, 709 S Henry

Park Hills

10/3/2025: 8 a.m. - 2 p.m., Park Hills Central High School, 116 Rebel Drive

10/7/2025: 1:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Bridge Community Church, 301 Lore Ln,

10/8/2025: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., West County High School, 768 Hwy M

_______________

Saint Louis County

Ballwin

10/6/2025: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Ballwin VFW Post #6274, 115 Mimosa Ln.

Chesterfield

10/1/2025: 12 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd.

10/2/2025: 11 a.m. - 5:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd.

10/3/2025: 8 a.m. - 12 p.m., Chesterfield Family YMCA, 16464 Burkhardt Pl

10/3/2025: 8 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd.

10/4/2025: 8 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd.

10/5/2025: 8 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd.

10/6/2025: 12 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd.

10/7/2025: 12 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd.

10/8/2025: 12 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd.

10/9/2025: 11 a.m. - 5:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd.

10/10/2025: 8 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd.

10/11/2025: 8 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd.

10/12/2025: 8 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd.

10/13/2025: 12 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd.

10/14/2025: 12 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd.

10/15/2025: 12 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd.

Creve Coeur

10/13/2025: 11 a.m. - 3 p.m., United Hebrew Congregation, 13788 Conway Road

Des Peres

10/2/2025: 8 a.m. - 12 p.m., Central Bank, 12218 Manchester Rd

Ellisville

10/1/2025: 12 p.m. - 4 p.m., St Louis County Library - Daniel Boone Branch, 300 Clarkson Rd.

10/14/2025: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Pathfinder Church -Cornerstone Building, 15800 Manchester Rd.

Eureka

10/3/2025: 12:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., The Timbers of Eureka, #1 Coffey Park Lane

10/10/2025: 12 p.m. - 4 p.m., Rockwood School District, 500 N. Central Avenue

Fenton

10/3/2025: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., St Louis County Library -Meramec Valley, 1501 San Simeon Way

10/6/2025: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Elevation Church, 316 Gravois Rd,

Florissant

10/2/2025: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Florissant Meadow's Shopping Center, 740 N. Highway 67

10/6/2025: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Florissant Meadow's Shopping Center, 740 N. Highway 67

10/14/2025: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Florissant Meadow's Shopping Center, 740 N. Highway 67

Kirkwood

10/1/2025: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Kirkwood Family YMCA, 325 N. Taylor Ave.

Manchester

10/10/2025: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., City Hall, 14317 Manchester Rd

Saint Louis

10/1/2025: 12:30 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.

10/2/2025: 12 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.

10/3/2025: 8 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.

10/3/2025: 12:30 p.m. - 4 p.m., St Louis County Library - Thornhill Branch, 12863 Willowyck Drive

10/4/2025: 8 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.

10/5/2025: 8 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.

10/6/2025: 12 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.

10/6/2025: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., South County YMCA, 12736 Southfork Road

10/7/2025: 8:30 a.m. - 3:15 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.

10/8/2025: 12:30 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.

10/9/2025: 12 p.m. - 4 p.m., UMSL Recreation and Wellness Center, 11 Arnold B Grobman Dr

10/9/2025: 12 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.

10/10/2025: 8 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.

10/11/2025: 8 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.

10/12/2025: 8 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.

10/13/2025: 12 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.

10/13/2025: 11 a.m. - 3 p.m., Missouri Baptist Medical Center, 3015 N Ballas Rd

10/14/2025: 8:30 a.m. - 3:15 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.

10/15/2025: 12 p.m. - 4 p.m., Longview Farm House,, 13525 Clayton Rd

10/15/2025: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Woodland, 2043 Woodland Pkwy

10/15/2025: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Christian Hospital, 11133 Dunn Road

10/15/2025: 12:30 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.

Webster Groves

10/7/2025: 3:30 p.m. - 7:30 p.m., Holy Redeemer Catholic Church, 17 Joy Ave

_______________

Saint Louis City

10/2/2025: 8 a.m. - 1 p.m., Barnes-Jewish Hospital, One Barnes Hospital Plaza, North South Link

10/2/2025: 11 a.m. - 3 p.m., St Louis University Law School, 100 North Tucker, Joe and Loretta Scott Law Center

10/7/2025: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., Goldfarb School of Nursing at Barnes-Jewish College, 4483 Duncan

10/9/2025: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Barnes-Jewish Hospital, One Barnes Hospital Plaza, North South Link

10/9/2025: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Busch Student Center, 20 N Grand

10/10/2025: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., Carondelet Park Rec Plex, 930 Holly Hills

10/10/2025: 12:30 p.m. - 4:30 p.m., Personal Assistant Services, 9735 Landmark Pkwy Dr

10/13/2025: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., Epiphany of Our Lord Church, 3164 Ivanhoe Ave

10/13/2025: 8 a.m. - 1 p.m., Barnes-Jewish Hospital, One Barnes Hospital Plaza, North South Link

10/13/2025: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., Gethsemane Lutheran Church, 3600 Hampton Avenue

_______________

Warren

Warrenton

10/9/2025: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., St John's Lutheran Church - Warrenton, 950 S. State Hwy 47

10/15/2025: 11 a.m. - 3 p.m., Warrenton Elks Lodge 2662, 1101 E. Veterans Memorial Parkway

_______________

Washington

Potosi

10/3/2025: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., Healthway Primary Care Clinic, 200 Healthway Dr

_______________

How to donate blood

Simply download the American Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit RedCrossBlood.org, call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enable the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device to make an appointment or for more information. All blood types are needed to ensure a reliable supply for patients. A blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification are required at check-in. Individuals who are 17 years of age in most states (16 with parental consent where allowed by state law), weigh at least 110 pounds and are in generally good health may be eligible to donate blood. High school students and other donors 18 years of age and younger also have to meet certain height and weight requirements.

Blood and platelet donors can save time at their next donation by using RapidPass® to complete their pre-donation reading and health history questionnaire online, on the day of their donation, before arriving at the blood drive. To get started, follow the instructions at RedCrossBlood.org/RapidPass or use the Blood Donor App.

Amplify your impact - volunteer!

Another way to support the lifesaving mission of the Red Cross is to become a volunteer blood donor ambassador at Red Cross blood drives. Blood donor ambassadors help greet, check in and thank blood donors to ensure they have a positive donation experience.

Volunteers can also serve as transportation specialists, playing a vital role in ensuring lifesaving blood products are delivered to nearby hospitals. For more information and to apply for either position, visit redcross.org/volunteertoday.

About the American Red Cross:

The American Red Cross shelters, feeds and provides comfort to victims of disasters; supplies about 40% of the nation’s blood; teaches skills that save lives; distributes international humanitarian aid; and supports veterans, military members and their families. The Red Cross is a nonprofit organization that depends on volunteers and the generosity of the American public to deliver its mission. For more information, please visit redcross.org or CruzRojaAmericana.org, or follow us on social media.

