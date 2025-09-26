Make A Plan To Give Blood Or Platelets With The Red Cross This Fall $10 Amazon.com Gift Card by email for coming to give Sept. 22-Oct. 19. Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. ST. LOUIS, MO — As fall officially begins, the American Red Cross urges people to mark the new season with a lifesaving blood or platelet donation to help keep the blood supply strong. Donors of all blood types, especially those with types O positive and B negative blood, are needed now. For many, daily routines shift as the seasons change, but blood and platelet donations must remain top of mind. Every single donation is key to making sure all patients relying on critical transfusions, including car accident victims, those living with sickle cell disease and those facing cancer, get the care they need. Fall into donating blood or platelets. Make an appointment to give now by visiting RedCrossBlood.org, calling 1-800-RED CROSS or by using the Red Cross Blood Donor App. All who come to give blood, platelets or plasma Sept. 22-Oct. 19, 2025, will receive a $10 Amazon.com Gift Card by email. For details, visit RedCrossBlood.org/Fall. Upcoming blood donation opportunities Oct. 1-15: ILLINOIS Calhoun Hardin 10/3/2025: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Calhoun High School, 102 Calhoun Drive _______________ Jersey Jerseyville 10/2/2025: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Nazarene Church, 285 Maple Summit Rd. _______________ Madison Alton 10/1/2025: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., St. Peter & Paul School, 717 State St 10/7/2025: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., The Old Bakery Beer Company, 400 Landmarks Blvd 10/8/2025: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., Post Commons, 300 Alby St 10/15/2025: 11:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m., Alton Memorial Hospital, One Memorial Drive Bethalto 10/14/2025: 12:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Bethalto Senior Citizens Center, 100 E Central St. Collinsville 10/2/2025: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., IBEW Local 309, 123 N Bluff Rd 10/8/2025: 12 p.m. - 4 p.m., First United Presbyterian Church, 201 E Church St Edwardsville 10/2/2025: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., Southern Illinois University Morris University Center, SIUE Visitor Parking (Lot B), 6 Hairpin Drive 10/3/2025: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., RP Lumber Center, 6289 Tiger Dr 10/3/2025: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Trinity Lutheran Church - Edwardsville, 600 Water Street Glen Carbon 10/14/2025: 12:30 p.m. - 4:30 p.m., New Bethel United Methodist Church, 131 N Main St Godfrey 10/8/2025: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., Lewis and Clark Community College, 5800 Godfrey Rd. Granite City 10/8/2025: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Chestnut Health Systems, 50 Northgate Industrial Dr. 10/10/2025: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., Columbus Home, 4225 Old Alton Rd Moro 10/6/2025: 3 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Meadowbrook Intermediate, 111 West Roosevelt ST Troy 10/8/2025: 12:30 p.m. - 4:30 p.m., Tri-Township Public Library, 209 S. Main St. 10/14/2025: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Tri Township Park, 410 Wickcliffe Wood River 10/9/2025: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Love Joy United Presbyterian Church, 2550 Rock Hill Rd _______________ Monroe Columbia 10/9/2025: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., Hope Christian Church, 9273 Coach Stop Rd. 10/14/2025: 1 p.m. - 7 p.m., Turner Hall, 211 East Cherry Street _______________ Randolph Red Bud 10/8/2025: 8:30 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., Red Bud High School, 815 Locust Street Sparta 10/7/2025: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., VFW Post 2698, 1911 North Market Street 10/15/2025: 9 a.m. - 1:30 p.m., Sparta High School, 205 West Hood Avenue Steeleville 10/1/2025: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., American Legion Hall, 305 South Chester _______________ Saint Clair Belleville 10/1/2025: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Southwestern Illinois College Belleville, 2500 Carlyle Ave 10/13/2025: 12:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., First Christian Church, 5929 Old St Louis Rd Collinsville 10/10/2025: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Collinsville High School, 2201 S Morrison Ave Fairview Heights 10/1/2025: 12:30 p.m. - 7 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail 10/2/2025: 11 a.m. - 5:30 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail 10/4/2025: 8 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail 10/5/2025: 8 a.m. - 2:15 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail 10/6/2025: 12 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail 10/7/2025: 12:30 p.m. - 7 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail 10/8/2025: 12:30 p.m. - 7 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail 10/9/2025: 11 a.m. - 5:30 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail 10/10/2025: 8 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail 10/11/2025: 8 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail 10/12/2025: 8 a.m. - 2:15 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail 10/13/2025: 12 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail 10/14/2025: 12:30 p.m. - 7 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail 10/15/2025: 12:30 p.m. - 7 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail Marissa 10/3/2025: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m., Marissa High School, 300 School View Dr. O'Fallon 10/7/2025: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., O'Fallon Public Library, 120 Civic Plaza Shiloh 10/7/2025: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., Memorial Hospital Shiloh, 1404 Cross Street Swansea 10/7/2025: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., Swansea Moose Lodge, 2425 N Illinois St MISSOURI Crawford Bourbon 10/13/2025: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Bourbon Community Center, 575 Elm Street _______________ Franklin Gerald 10/15/2025: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Knights of Columbus, 3698 Old Hwy 50 New Haven 10/6/2025: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Assumption Catholic Church, 603 Miller St Union 10/13/2025: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Knights of Columbus, 700 Clearview Drive Washington 10/1/2025: 10 a.m. - 4:15 p.m., Washington MO Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, Suite 210 10/4/2025: 8 a.m. - 2:15 p.m., Washington MO Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, Suite 210 10/5/2025: 8 a.m. - 2 p.m., Washington MO Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, Suite 210 10/6/2025: 12 p.m. - 6:15 p.m., Washington MO Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, Suite 210 10/7/2025: 12 p.m. - 6:15 p.m., Washington MO Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, Suite 210 10/8/2025: 10 a.m. - 4:15 p.m., Washington MO Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, Suite 210 10/11/2025: 8 a.m. - 3 p.m., Washington MO Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, Suite 210 10/12/2025: 8 a.m. - 2 p.m., Washington MO Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, Suite 210 10/13/2025: 12 p.m. - 6:15 p.m., Washington MO Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, Suite 210 10/14/2025: 12 p.m. - 6:15 p.m., Washington MO Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, Suite 210 10/15/2025: 10 a.m. - 4:15 p.m., Washington MO Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, Suite 210 _______________ Jefferson Arnold 10/7/2025: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., Jefferson College Law Enforcement Academy, 1687 Missouri State Rd Barnhart 10/9/2025: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., Rock Township Ambulance District House #4, 6707 St Luke's Church Rd. Cedar Hill 10/7/2025: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Big River VFW Post 5331, 1 Lynn Lane De Soto 10/6/2025: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Sunrise R-IX, 4485 Sunrise School Rd. Festus 10/9/2025: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., True Connection Church, 2206 US-61 Herculaneum 10/10/2025: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., Twin City Toyota, 301 Autumn Ridge Dr High Ridge 10/10/2025: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Elks Lodge, 2808 old Hunning Rd. Hillsboro 10/14/2025: 11 a.m. - 3 p.m., Hillsboro Community Civic Center, 10349 Hwy 21 _______________ Lincoln Elsberry 10/2/2025: 1:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Elsberry United Methodist Church, 109 N. 4th St. Moscow Mills 10/15/2025: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Troy School District, 80 Elm Tree Rd, Silex 10/8/2025: 3 p.m. - 7 p.m., Silex High School, 64 Highway UU Troy 10/1/2025: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Knights of Columbus - Troy, MO, 500 Hwy J 10/3/2025: 12 p.m. - 4 p.m., Troy Elks Lodge Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks, 541 2nd St. Article continues after sponsor message _______________ Montgomery Wellsville 10/1/2025: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Wellsville Middletown R1 High School, 900 Burlington Road _______________ Saint Charles O Fallon 10/1/2025: 11 a.m. - 3 p.m., St. Charles City Hall, 200 N 2nd St 10/2/2025: 10:30 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., Deer Run Branch Library, 1300 North Main 10/2/2025: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Waterbury Meeting Center, 830 Waterbury Falls Dr Suite 103 10/6/2025: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Church of the Shepherd, 1601 Woodstone Dr 10/6/2025: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Sunrise Church, 7116 Twin Chimneys Blvd 10/10/2025: 11 a.m. - 5 p.m., Progress West Hospital, 2 Progress Point Parkway Saint Charles 10/8/2025: 12 p.m. - 4 p.m., Ameristar Casino, 1260 S Main Saint Peters 10/1/2025: 12:30 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center 10/2/2025: 12 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center 10/3/2025: 8 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center 10/4/2025: 8 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center 10/5/2025: 8 a.m. - 2:15 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center 10/6/2025: 12 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center 10/7/2025: 8:30 a.m. - 3:15 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center 10/8/2025: 12:30 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center 10/9/2025: 12 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center 10/10/2025: 8 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center 10/10/2025: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., Barnes-Jewish St. Peters Hospital Medical Office Building #1, 6 Jungermann Circle, Suite 117 10/11/2025: 8 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center 10/12/2025: 8 a.m. - 2:15 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center 10/13/2025: 12 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center 10/14/2025: 8:30 a.m. - 3:15 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center 10/15/2025: 12:30 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center Wentzville 10/15/2025: 3:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Wentzville Middle School, 405 Campus Drive _______________ Saint Francois Bonne Terre 10/13/2025: 8:30 a.m. - 1:30 p.m., Unitec Career Center, 7163 Raider Road Farmington 10/10/2025: 1:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, 709 S Henry Park Hills 10/3/2025: 8 a.m. - 2 p.m., Park Hills Central High School, 116 Rebel Drive 10/7/2025: 1:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Bridge Community Church, 301 Lore Ln, 10/8/2025: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., West County High School, 768 Hwy M _______________ Saint Louis County Ballwin 10/6/2025: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Ballwin VFW Post #6274, 115 Mimosa Ln. Chesterfield 10/1/2025: 12 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd. 10/2/2025: 11 a.m. - 5:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd. 10/3/2025: 8 a.m. - 12 p.m., Chesterfield Family YMCA, 16464 Burkhardt Pl 10/3/2025: 8 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd. 10/4/2025: 8 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd. 10/5/2025: 8 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd. 10/6/2025: 12 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd. 10/7/2025: 12 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd. 10/8/2025: 12 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd. 10/9/2025: 11 a.m. - 5:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd. 10/10/2025: 8 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd. 10/11/2025: 8 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd. 10/12/2025: 8 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd. 10/13/2025: 12 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd. 10/14/2025: 12 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd. 10/15/2025: 12 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd. Creve Coeur 10/13/2025: 11 a.m. - 3 p.m., United Hebrew Congregation, 13788 Conway Road Des Peres 10/2/2025: 8 a.m. - 12 p.m., Central Bank, 12218 Manchester Rd Ellisville 10/1/2025: 12 p.m. - 4 p.m., St Louis County Library - Daniel Boone Branch, 300 Clarkson Rd. 10/14/2025: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Pathfinder Church -Cornerstone Building, 15800 Manchester Rd. Eureka 10/3/2025: 12:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., The Timbers of Eureka, #1 Coffey Park Lane 10/10/2025: 12 p.m. - 4 p.m., Rockwood School District, 500 N. Central Avenue Fenton 10/3/2025: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., St Louis County Library -Meramec Valley, 1501 San Simeon Way 10/6/2025: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Elevation Church, 316 Gravois Rd, Florissant 10/2/2025: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Florissant Meadow's Shopping Center, 740 N. Highway 67 10/6/2025: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Florissant Meadow's Shopping Center, 740 N. Highway 67 10/14/2025: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Florissant Meadow's Shopping Center, 740 N. Highway 67 Kirkwood 10/1/2025: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Kirkwood Family YMCA, 325 N. Taylor Ave. Manchester 10/10/2025: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., City Hall, 14317 Manchester Rd Saint Louis 10/1/2025: 12:30 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd. 10/2/2025: 12 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd. 10/3/2025: 8 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd. 10/3/2025: 12:30 p.m. - 4 p.m., St Louis County Library - Thornhill Branch, 12863 Willowyck Drive 10/4/2025: 8 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd. 10/5/2025: 8 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd. 10/6/2025: 12 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd. 10/6/2025: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., South County YMCA, 12736 Southfork Road 10/7/2025: 8:30 a.m. - 3:15 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd. 10/8/2025: 12:30 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd. 10/9/2025: 12 p.m. - 4 p.m., UMSL Recreation and Wellness Center, 11 Arnold B Grobman Dr 10/9/2025: 12 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd. 10/10/2025: 8 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd. 10/11/2025: 8 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd. 10/12/2025: 8 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd. 10/13/2025: 12 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd. 10/13/2025: 11 a.m. - 3 p.m., Missouri Baptist Medical Center, 3015 N Ballas Rd 10/14/2025: 8:30 a.m. - 3:15 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd. 10/15/2025: 12 p.m. - 4 p.m., Longview Farm House,, 13525 Clayton Rd 10/15/2025: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Woodland, 2043 Woodland Pkwy 10/15/2025: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Christian Hospital, 11133 Dunn Road 10/15/2025: 12:30 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd. Webster Groves 10/7/2025: 3:30 p.m. - 7:30 p.m., Holy Redeemer Catholic Church, 17 Joy Ave _______________ Saint Louis City 10/2/2025: 8 a.m. - 1 p.m., Barnes-Jewish Hospital, One Barnes Hospital Plaza, North South Link 10/2/2025: 11 a.m. - 3 p.m., St Louis University Law School, 100 North Tucker, Joe and Loretta Scott Law Center 10/7/2025: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., Goldfarb School of Nursing at Barnes-Jewish College, 4483 Duncan 10/9/2025: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Barnes-Jewish Hospital, One Barnes Hospital Plaza, North South Link 10/9/2025: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Busch Student Center, 20 N Grand 10/10/2025: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., Carondelet Park Rec Plex, 930 Holly Hills 10/10/2025: 12:30 p.m. - 4:30 p.m., Personal Assistant Services, 9735 Landmark Pkwy Dr 10/13/2025: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., Epiphany of Our Lord Church, 3164 Ivanhoe Ave 10/13/2025: 8 a.m. - 1 p.m., Barnes-Jewish Hospital, One Barnes Hospital Plaza, North South Link 10/13/2025: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., Gethsemane Lutheran Church, 3600 Hampton Avenue _______________ Warren Warrenton 10/9/2025: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., St John's Lutheran Church - Warrenton, 950 S. State Hwy 47 10/15/2025: 11 a.m. - 3 p.m., Warrenton Elks Lodge 2662, 1101 E. Veterans Memorial Parkway _______________ Washington Potosi 10/3/2025: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., Healthway Primary Care Clinic, 200 Healthway Dr _______________ How to donate blood Simply download the American Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit RedCrossBlood.org, call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enable the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device to make an appointment or for more information. All blood types are needed to ensure a reliable supply for patients. A blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification are required at check-in. Individuals who are 17 years of age in most states (16 with parental consent where allowed by state law), weigh at least 110 pounds and are in generally good health may be eligible to donate blood. High school students and other donors 18 years of age and younger also have to meet certain height and weight requirements. Blood and platelet donors can save time at their next donation by using RapidPass® to complete their pre-donation reading and health history questionnaire online, on the day of their donation, before arriving at the blood drive. To get started, follow the instructions at RedCrossBlood.org/RapidPass or use the Blood Donor App. Amplify your impact - volunteer! Another way to support the lifesaving mission of the Red Cross is to become a volunteer blood donor ambassador at Red Cross blood drives. Blood donor ambassadors help greet, check in and thank blood donors to ensure they have a positive donation experience. Volunteers can also serve as transportation specialists, playing a vital role in ensuring lifesaving blood products are delivered to nearby hospitals. For more information and to apply for either position, visit redcross.org/volunteertoday. About the American Red Cross: The American Red Cross shelters, feeds and provides comfort to victims of disasters; supplies about 40% of the nation's blood; teaches skills that save lives; distributes international humanitarian aid; and supports veterans, military members and their families. The Red Cross is a nonprofit organization that depends on volunteers and the generosity of the American public to deliver its mission. For more information, please visit redcross.org or CruzRojaAmericana.org, or follow us on social media.