Make A Plan To Give Blood Or Platelets With The Red Cross This Fall
$10 Amazon.com Gift Card by email for coming to give Sept. 22-Oct. 19.
ST. LOUIS, MO — As fall officially begins, the American Red Cross urges people to mark the new season with a lifesaving blood or platelet donation to help keep the blood supply strong. Donors of all blood types, especially those with types O positive and B negative blood, are needed now.
For many, daily routines shift as the seasons change, but blood and platelet donations must remain top of mind. Every single donation is key to making sure all patients relying on critical transfusions, including car accident victims, those living with sickle cell disease and those facing cancer, get the care they need.
Fall into donating blood or platelets. Make an appointment to give now by visiting RedCrossBlood.org, calling 1-800-RED CROSS or by using the Red Cross Blood Donor App. All who come to give blood, platelets or plasma Sept. 22-Oct. 19, 2025, will receive a $10 Amazon.com Gift Card by email. For details, visit RedCrossBlood.org/Fall.
Upcoming blood donation opportunities Oct. 1-15:
ILLINOIS
Calhoun
Hardin
10/3/2025: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Calhoun High School, 102 Calhoun Drive
_______________
Jersey
Jerseyville
10/2/2025: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Nazarene Church, 285 Maple Summit Rd.
_______________
Madison
Alton
10/1/2025: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., St. Peter & Paul School, 717 State St
10/7/2025: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., The Old Bakery Beer Company, 400 Landmarks Blvd
10/8/2025: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., Post Commons, 300 Alby St
10/15/2025: 11:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m., Alton Memorial Hospital, One Memorial Drive
Bethalto
10/14/2025: 12:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Bethalto Senior Citizens Center, 100 E Central St.
Collinsville
10/2/2025: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., IBEW Local 309, 123 N Bluff Rd
10/8/2025: 12 p.m. - 4 p.m., First United Presbyterian Church, 201 E Church St
Edwardsville
10/2/2025: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., Southern Illinois University Morris University Center, SIUE Visitor Parking (Lot B), 6 Hairpin Drive
10/3/2025: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., RP Lumber Center, 6289 Tiger Dr
10/3/2025: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Trinity Lutheran Church - Edwardsville, 600 Water Street
Glen Carbon
10/14/2025: 12:30 p.m. - 4:30 p.m., New Bethel United Methodist Church, 131 N Main St
Godfrey
10/8/2025: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., Lewis and Clark Community College, 5800 Godfrey Rd.
Granite City
10/8/2025: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Chestnut Health Systems, 50 Northgate Industrial Dr.
10/10/2025: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., Columbus Home, 4225 Old Alton Rd
Moro
10/6/2025: 3 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Meadowbrook Intermediate, 111 West Roosevelt ST
Troy
10/8/2025: 12:30 p.m. - 4:30 p.m., Tri-Township Public Library, 209 S. Main St.
10/14/2025: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Tri Township Park, 410 Wickcliffe
Wood River
10/9/2025: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Love Joy United Presbyterian Church, 2550 Rock Hill Rd
_______________
Monroe
Columbia
10/9/2025: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., Hope Christian Church, 9273 Coach Stop Rd.
10/14/2025: 1 p.m. - 7 p.m., Turner Hall, 211 East Cherry Street
_______________
Randolph
Red Bud
10/8/2025: 8:30 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., Red Bud High School, 815 Locust Street
Sparta
10/7/2025: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., VFW Post 2698, 1911 North Market Street
10/15/2025: 9 a.m. - 1:30 p.m., Sparta High School, 205 West Hood Avenue
Steeleville
10/1/2025: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., American Legion Hall, 305 South Chester
_______________
Saint Clair
Belleville
10/1/2025: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Southwestern Illinois College Belleville, 2500 Carlyle Ave
10/13/2025: 12:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., First Christian Church, 5929 Old St Louis Rd
Collinsville
10/10/2025: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Collinsville High School, 2201 S Morrison Ave
Fairview Heights
10/1/2025: 12:30 p.m. - 7 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail
10/2/2025: 11 a.m. - 5:30 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail
10/4/2025: 8 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail
10/5/2025: 8 a.m. - 2:15 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail
10/6/2025: 12 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail
10/7/2025: 12:30 p.m. - 7 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail
10/8/2025: 12:30 p.m. - 7 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail
10/9/2025: 11 a.m. - 5:30 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail
10/10/2025: 8 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail
10/11/2025: 8 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail
10/12/2025: 8 a.m. - 2:15 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail
10/13/2025: 12 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail
10/14/2025: 12:30 p.m. - 7 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail
10/15/2025: 12:30 p.m. - 7 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail
Marissa
10/3/2025: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m., Marissa High School, 300 School View Dr.
O'Fallon
10/7/2025: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., O'Fallon Public Library, 120 Civic Plaza
Shiloh
10/7/2025: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., Memorial Hospital Shiloh, 1404 Cross Street
Swansea
10/7/2025: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., Swansea Moose Lodge, 2425 N Illinois St
MISSOURI
Crawford
Bourbon
10/13/2025: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Bourbon Community Center, 575 Elm Street
_______________
Franklin
Gerald
10/15/2025: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Knights of Columbus, 3698 Old Hwy 50
New Haven
10/6/2025: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Assumption Catholic Church, 603 Miller St
Union
10/13/2025: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Knights of Columbus, 700 Clearview Drive
Washington
10/1/2025: 10 a.m. - 4:15 p.m., Washington MO Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, Suite 210
10/4/2025: 8 a.m. - 2:15 p.m., Washington MO Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, Suite 210
10/5/2025: 8 a.m. - 2 p.m., Washington MO Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, Suite 210
10/6/2025: 12 p.m. - 6:15 p.m., Washington MO Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, Suite 210
10/7/2025: 12 p.m. - 6:15 p.m., Washington MO Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, Suite 210
10/8/2025: 10 a.m. - 4:15 p.m., Washington MO Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, Suite 210
10/11/2025: 8 a.m. - 3 p.m., Washington MO Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, Suite 210
10/12/2025: 8 a.m. - 2 p.m., Washington MO Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, Suite 210
10/13/2025: 12 p.m. - 6:15 p.m., Washington MO Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, Suite 210
10/14/2025: 12 p.m. - 6:15 p.m., Washington MO Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, Suite 210
10/15/2025: 10 a.m. - 4:15 p.m., Washington MO Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, Suite 210
_______________
Jefferson
Arnold
10/7/2025: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., Jefferson College Law Enforcement Academy, 1687 Missouri State Rd
Barnhart
10/9/2025: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., Rock Township Ambulance District House #4, 6707 St Luke's Church Rd.
Cedar Hill
10/7/2025: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Big River VFW Post 5331, 1 Lynn Lane
De Soto
10/6/2025: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Sunrise R-IX, 4485 Sunrise School Rd.
Festus
10/9/2025: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., True Connection Church, 2206 US-61
Herculaneum
10/10/2025: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., Twin City Toyota, 301 Autumn Ridge Dr
High Ridge
10/10/2025: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Elks Lodge, 2808 old Hunning Rd.
Hillsboro
10/14/2025: 11 a.m. - 3 p.m., Hillsboro Community Civic Center, 10349 Hwy 21
_______________
Lincoln
Elsberry
10/2/2025: 1:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Elsberry United Methodist Church, 109 N. 4th St.
Moscow Mills
10/15/2025: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Troy School District, 80 Elm Tree Rd,
Silex
10/8/2025: 3 p.m. - 7 p.m., Silex High School, 64 Highway UU
Troy
10/1/2025: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Knights of Columbus - Troy, MO, 500 Hwy J
10/3/2025: 12 p.m. - 4 p.m., Troy Elks Lodge Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks, 541 2nd St.
_______________
Montgomery
Wellsville
10/1/2025: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Wellsville Middletown R1 High School, 900 Burlington Road
_______________
Saint Charles
O Fallon
10/1/2025: 11 a.m. - 3 p.m., St. Charles City Hall, 200 N 2nd St
10/2/2025: 10:30 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., Deer Run Branch Library, 1300 North Main
10/2/2025: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Waterbury Meeting Center, 830 Waterbury Falls Dr Suite 103
10/6/2025: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Church of the Shepherd, 1601 Woodstone Dr
10/6/2025: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Sunrise Church, 7116 Twin Chimneys Blvd
10/10/2025: 11 a.m. - 5 p.m., Progress West Hospital, 2 Progress Point Parkway
Saint Charles
10/8/2025: 12 p.m. - 4 p.m., Ameristar Casino, 1260 S Main
Saint Peters
10/1/2025: 12:30 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center
10/2/2025: 12 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center
10/3/2025: 8 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center
10/4/2025: 8 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center
10/5/2025: 8 a.m. - 2:15 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center
10/6/2025: 12 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center
10/7/2025: 8:30 a.m. - 3:15 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center
10/8/2025: 12:30 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center
10/9/2025: 12 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center
10/10/2025: 8 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center
10/10/2025: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., Barnes-Jewish St. Peters Hospital Medical Office Building #1, 6 Jungermann Circle, Suite 117
10/11/2025: 8 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center
10/12/2025: 8 a.m. - 2:15 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center
10/13/2025: 12 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center
10/14/2025: 8:30 a.m. - 3:15 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center
10/15/2025: 12:30 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center
Wentzville
10/15/2025: 3:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Wentzville Middle School, 405 Campus Drive
_______________
Saint Francois
Bonne Terre
10/13/2025: 8:30 a.m. - 1:30 p.m., Unitec Career Center, 7163 Raider Road
Farmington
10/10/2025: 1:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, 709 S Henry
Park Hills
10/3/2025: 8 a.m. - 2 p.m., Park Hills Central High School, 116 Rebel Drive
10/7/2025: 1:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Bridge Community Church, 301 Lore Ln,
10/8/2025: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., West County High School, 768 Hwy M
_______________
Saint Louis County
Ballwin
10/6/2025: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Ballwin VFW Post #6274, 115 Mimosa Ln.
Chesterfield
10/1/2025: 12 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd.
10/2/2025: 11 a.m. - 5:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd.
10/3/2025: 8 a.m. - 12 p.m., Chesterfield Family YMCA, 16464 Burkhardt Pl
10/3/2025: 8 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd.
10/4/2025: 8 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd.
10/5/2025: 8 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd.
10/6/2025: 12 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd.
10/7/2025: 12 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd.
10/8/2025: 12 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd.
10/9/2025: 11 a.m. - 5:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd.
10/10/2025: 8 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd.
10/11/2025: 8 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd.
10/12/2025: 8 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd.
10/13/2025: 12 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd.
10/14/2025: 12 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd.
10/15/2025: 12 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd.
Creve Coeur
10/13/2025: 11 a.m. - 3 p.m., United Hebrew Congregation, 13788 Conway Road
Des Peres
10/2/2025: 8 a.m. - 12 p.m., Central Bank, 12218 Manchester Rd
Ellisville
10/1/2025: 12 p.m. - 4 p.m., St Louis County Library - Daniel Boone Branch, 300 Clarkson Rd.
10/14/2025: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Pathfinder Church -Cornerstone Building, 15800 Manchester Rd.
Eureka
10/3/2025: 12:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., The Timbers of Eureka, #1 Coffey Park Lane
10/10/2025: 12 p.m. - 4 p.m., Rockwood School District, 500 N. Central Avenue
Fenton
10/3/2025: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., St Louis County Library -Meramec Valley, 1501 San Simeon Way
10/6/2025: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Elevation Church, 316 Gravois Rd,
Florissant
10/2/2025: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Florissant Meadow's Shopping Center, 740 N. Highway 67
10/6/2025: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Florissant Meadow's Shopping Center, 740 N. Highway 67
10/14/2025: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Florissant Meadow's Shopping Center, 740 N. Highway 67
Kirkwood
10/1/2025: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Kirkwood Family YMCA, 325 N. Taylor Ave.
Manchester
10/10/2025: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., City Hall, 14317 Manchester Rd
Saint Louis
10/1/2025: 12:30 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.
10/2/2025: 12 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.
10/3/2025: 8 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.
10/3/2025: 12:30 p.m. - 4 p.m., St Louis County Library - Thornhill Branch, 12863 Willowyck Drive
10/4/2025: 8 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.
10/5/2025: 8 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.
10/6/2025: 12 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.
10/6/2025: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., South County YMCA, 12736 Southfork Road
10/7/2025: 8:30 a.m. - 3:15 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.
10/8/2025: 12:30 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.
10/9/2025: 12 p.m. - 4 p.m., UMSL Recreation and Wellness Center, 11 Arnold B Grobman Dr
10/9/2025: 12 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.
10/10/2025: 8 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.
10/11/2025: 8 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.
10/12/2025: 8 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.
10/13/2025: 12 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.
10/13/2025: 11 a.m. - 3 p.m., Missouri Baptist Medical Center, 3015 N Ballas Rd
10/14/2025: 8:30 a.m. - 3:15 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.
10/15/2025: 12 p.m. - 4 p.m., Longview Farm House,, 13525 Clayton Rd
10/15/2025: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Woodland, 2043 Woodland Pkwy
10/15/2025: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Christian Hospital, 11133 Dunn Road
10/15/2025: 12:30 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.
Webster Groves
10/7/2025: 3:30 p.m. - 7:30 p.m., Holy Redeemer Catholic Church, 17 Joy Ave
_______________
Saint Louis City
10/2/2025: 8 a.m. - 1 p.m., Barnes-Jewish Hospital, One Barnes Hospital Plaza, North South Link
10/2/2025: 11 a.m. - 3 p.m., St Louis University Law School, 100 North Tucker, Joe and Loretta Scott Law Center
10/7/2025: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., Goldfarb School of Nursing at Barnes-Jewish College, 4483 Duncan
10/9/2025: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Barnes-Jewish Hospital, One Barnes Hospital Plaza, North South Link
10/9/2025: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Busch Student Center, 20 N Grand
10/10/2025: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., Carondelet Park Rec Plex, 930 Holly Hills
10/10/2025: 12:30 p.m. - 4:30 p.m., Personal Assistant Services, 9735 Landmark Pkwy Dr
10/13/2025: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., Epiphany of Our Lord Church, 3164 Ivanhoe Ave
10/13/2025: 8 a.m. - 1 p.m., Barnes-Jewish Hospital, One Barnes Hospital Plaza, North South Link
10/13/2025: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., Gethsemane Lutheran Church, 3600 Hampton Avenue
_______________
Warren
Warrenton
10/9/2025: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., St John's Lutheran Church - Warrenton, 950 S. State Hwy 47
10/15/2025: 11 a.m. - 3 p.m., Warrenton Elks Lodge 2662, 1101 E. Veterans Memorial Parkway
_______________
Washington
Potosi
10/3/2025: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., Healthway Primary Care Clinic, 200 Healthway Dr
_______________
How to donate blood
Simply download the American Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit RedCrossBlood.org, call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enable the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device to make an appointment or for more information. All blood types are needed to ensure a reliable supply for patients. A blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification are required at check-in. Individuals who are 17 years of age in most states (16 with parental consent where allowed by state law), weigh at least 110 pounds and are in generally good health may be eligible to donate blood. High school students and other donors 18 years of age and younger also have to meet certain height and weight requirements.
Blood and platelet donors can save time at their next donation by using RapidPass® to complete their pre-donation reading and health history questionnaire online, on the day of their donation, before arriving at the blood drive. To get started, follow the instructions at RedCrossBlood.org/RapidPass or use the Blood Donor App.
Amplify your impact - volunteer!
Another way to support the lifesaving mission of the Red Cross is to become a volunteer blood donor ambassador at Red Cross blood drives. Blood donor ambassadors help greet, check in and thank blood donors to ensure they have a positive donation experience.
Volunteers can also serve as transportation specialists, playing a vital role in ensuring lifesaving blood products are delivered to nearby hospitals. For more information and to apply for either position, visit redcross.org/volunteertoday.
