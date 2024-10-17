Alton Seach Warrant Video

ALTON - There has been a large police presence in the 3800 block of Horn Avenue in Alton this morning on Thursday, Oct. 17, 2024.

Article continues after sponsor message

The Madison County Sheriff's Office and Alton Police Department were viewed at the scene. Madison County Chief Deputy Sheriff Marcos Pulido said the sheriff's office was assisting the Alton Police Department in the investigation.

As soon as more information is available about the investigation, Riverbender.com will publish it for viewers.

More like this: