GRANITE CITY - The Illinois Department of Transportation today announced that an intersection replacement project on Illinois 3 between Niedringhaus Avenue and Rock Road will begin as planned weather permitting, at 6 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 12.

To complete the necessary work, Illinois 3 will be closed to through traffic at 20th Street. Motorists should follow the marked detour as follows:

Article continues after sponsor message

Illinois 3 northbound: Illinois 3 to Plank Road to Packers Avenue to eastbound Interstate 70 to northbound Interstate 255 to westbound Interstate 270 to Illinois 3.

Illinois 3 southbound: Illinois 3 to eastbound I-270 to southbound I-255 to westbound I-55/70 to Illinois 3.

The work is expected to be completed by mid-September.

Drivers are urged to remain alert while traveling the marked detour throughout construction. Drivers should reduce speed, obey all construction signage and refrain from using mobile devices while driving the detour route.

More like this: