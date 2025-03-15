Severe storms swept through parts of Missouri and Illinois on Friday evening, March 14, 2025, leaving behind a trail of destruction and resulting in at least 10 fatalities in Missouri, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol (MSHP). The storms, which featured wind gusts reaching up to 80-90 mph, prompted numerous emergency calls and reports of significant damage across multiple counties.

In total, MSHP reported six fatalities in Wayne County, two in Ozark County, and one each in Jefferson and Butler counties. The National Weather Service (NWS) is currently conducting storm surveys to confirm the number of tornadoes that occurred during the event, with preliminary reports indicating possible tornado activity in areas such as Rolla, Union, Villa Ridge, Bridgeton, Florissant, and Arnold in Missouri, as well as O’Fallon and Lebanon in Illinois. An NWS meteorologist said he wasn't sure when the discovery team would hit the Illinois side in their research.

Reports of damage were widespread, particularly in West Alton and the Arnold, Mo., area. Rick Pender, Fire Chief at Rivers Pointe Fire Protection District, described major damage in West Alton, where multiple residential structures were affected.

“It was a mess,” Pender said, detailing that high-tension power lines were bent over and that Highway 94 and Sally Road were shut down due to the storm’s impact. He confirmed that no injuries were reported in the city, but the fire department was busy responding to calls throughout the afternoon and evening.

Article continues after sponsor message

Parkview Mobile Home Park in O'Fallon, IL., suffered some major damage during the storm.

The storms were attributed to a cold front moving through the region, with a significant low-pressure system located north of the affected areas.

The NWS said numerous storm cells were contributing to the overall impact. The NWS reported that gusts reached 78 mph in Troy, Mo., with hundreds of reports of damage including roofs partially blown off and large trees uprooted.

As emergency crews continue to assess the damage and respond to affected areas, residents are urged to remain cautious and stay informed about ongoing weather updates.

More like this: