ALTON - The Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis has been activated at the request of the Alton Police Department to investigate the shooting death of a 34-year-old male.

Officers of the Alton Police Department responded to the sound of gunshots being fired in the 900 block of Union St., Alton, Illinois, at approximately 4:13 a.m. on Sunday, May 14, 2017. Officers located a 34-year-out male subject lying in the roadway of the 900 block of Union St. The male subject had obvious gunshot wound injuries to which he succumbed.

Article continues after sponsor message

Investigators are actively pursuing leads at this time. Investigators are asking anyone with information pertaining to the shooting to contact them at (618) 463-3505 Ext. 645 or the anonymous tip hotline at (618) 465-5948.

More like this: