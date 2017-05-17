Major Case Squad seeks another Alton person of interest in Taylor murder
ALTON - The Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis is attempting to locate another person of interest involving the murder of Derrance G. Taylor of Alton, on May 14, 2017.
The individual is identified as Dejuan J. Bean, Jr., AKA "Bean," a black male, 23, of Alton. Efforts are still underway to locate Cameron D. Matlock, 25, of 1227 Pearl St., Alton, an individual charged in this investigation with first-degree murder, armed robbery, and unlawful possession of weapons by a felon.
Get The Latest News!
Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.
Matlock remains at large. Matlock’s bond is $1,000,000. Bean is being sought for questioning by Major Case Squad investigators. Should anyone within the community have information relating to Bean’s or Matlock’s whereabouts they are encouraged to contact the Alton Police Department, or the Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis. If those providing information would like to remain anonymous they are encouraged to contact the St. Louis Regional Crimestoppers.
Those contact numbers are:
Alton Police Department
618-463-3505
Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis
618-463-3505 Ext: 645
St. Louis Regional Crimestoppers
1-866-371-TIPS (8477)
More like this: