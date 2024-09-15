Major Case Squad Probes Madison Shooting Death
MADISON — The Major Case Squad is investigating after a body was found in a Madison alleyway on Saturday morning.
The Madison Police Department responded to a call just before 9 a.m. reporting a body in an alleyway near the 1600 block of 5th Street.
Upon arrival, police and the coroner determined that the man, identified as 37-year-old Levell Douglas of Madison, Illinois, had died from a gunshot wound.
The Major Case Squad has assigned 16 investigators to the case.
Authorities urge anyone with information to contact the Major Case Squad at 618-709-7750 or CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS (8477).
