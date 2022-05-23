O’FALLON - The O’Fallon Police Department responded to Bella Milano at 455 Regency Park in O’Fallon to a shooting in the parking lot at 10:03 p.m. Sunday. Upon arrival, officers located 20-year-old Ivan J. Marshall, who had been shot during the incident.

Marshall was transported to St. Elizabeth’s Hospital where he succumbed to his wounds. It is believed the suspect left the area in an earlier model-4-door, light gold tan-colored sedan which is missing the rear passenger side hub cup.

The O’Fallon Police Department requested the assistance of the Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis to lead the investigation. Investigators are beginning to follow up on leads and are asking for the public’s help with the investigation.

Anyone with any information about the incident is encouraged to contact the Major Case Squad Command Post at (618) 624-9399, or the O’Fallon Police Department at (618) 624-4545, extension 0.

