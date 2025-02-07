DUPO — The Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis has made significant progress in the investigation of the Feb. 3, 2025, homicide of 37-year-old Cody Rhodes, resulting in the arrest of three suspects. The investigation, which exemplifies the Squad’s effective bi-state collaboration, involved extensive coordination between law enforcement agencies across Illinois and Missouri.

On the day of the incident, Dupo Police Department officers responded to reports of gunfire around 11:30 a.m. on Feb. 3 in the 100 block of N. 2nd Street. Upon arrival, they discovered two individuals with apparent gunshot wounds. Both victims were transported to local hospitals, where Cody Rhodes was pronounced dead.

In the wake of the shooting, Dupo Police Chief Dennis Plew recognized the complexity of the case and activated the Major Case Squad, which mobilized quickly to assist in the investigation. The Squad, led by Sergeant Justin Biggs of the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, comprised 18 investigators who pursued approximately 73 leads.

On Thursday, Feb. 6, 2025, the St. Clair County State’s Attorney’s Office filed charges against three individuals:

Bryce Rhodes, 18 years old, is in custody facing charges of unlawful sale of a firearm, possession of a firearm without a Firearm Owner’s Identification (FOID) card, and obstructing justice.

Kingston Todd, 16 years old, is charged as an adult with first-degree murder, possession of a firearm without a FOID card, and forgery.

A 15-year-old juvenile is also in custody, facing charges of first-degree murder, aggravated discharge of a firearm, and possession of a firearm without a FOID card.

The Dupo Police Department was initially assisted by:

Illinois State Police

St. Clair County Sheriff’s Office

Monroe County Sheriff’s Office

Columbia Police Department

Sauget Police Department

Cahokia Heights Police Department

East Carondelet Police Department

Metro East Auto Theft Task Force

Recognizing the complex nature of the case, Dupo Police Chief Dennis Plew requested activation of the Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis, which swiftly mobilized.

The Major Case Squad’s bi-state structure, celebrating its 60th anniversary this year, has been instrumental in solving violent crimes across the Missouri-Illinois region. Since its establishment in 1965, the Squad has collaborated with over 100 law enforcement agencies to ensure effective investigations across jurisdictional lines.

The successful apprehension of the suspects involved in this case underscores the importance of inter-agency cooperation.

The Major Case Squad expressed gratitude to all assisting agencies and the St. Clair County State’s Attorney’s Office for their collaborative efforts in bringing the suspects to justice.

All individuals charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

