CAHOKIA HEIGHTS - Cahokia Heights police have called in the Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis to investigate the shooting death of 22-year-old Jamya T. Dukes, who was pronounced dead late Monday night, March 31, 2025, at Touchette Regional Hospital.

Dukes, a resident of Granite City, was brought to the hospital by unidentified individuals after sustaining multiple gunshot wounds.

The Major Case Squad was activated at approximately 9 a.m. on Wednesday, April 2, 2025, following the request of the Cahokia Heights Police Department.

Captain Todd Keilbach of the Belleville Police Department is serving as the Deputy Commander for this investigation, which involves 20 members of the Major Case Squad.

Authorities are urging anyone with information related to the incident to come forward. Individuals with tips are encouraged to contact the Major Case Squad Command Post at 618-332-4252 or Crime Stoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS (8477).

