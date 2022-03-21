MARYVILLE - The Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis announced at a press conference on Monday afternoon at the Maryville Police Station they have apprehended a person who was wanted in the murder this past Thursday. The man is Danyiel M. Johnson, 40 of St. Louis.

The two men knew one another, authorities said with the release of information.

The Maryville Police Department was called to a scene in the 2000 block of North Bluff Road in Collinsville at 4:05 p.m. this past Thursday. A deceased male subject was found at the scene.

The caller discovered a male subject face down in blood who appeared to have been shot multiple times. The Madison County State's Attorney's Office has charged Johnson with two counts of first-degree murder, a count of possession of a stolen firearm, and a count of possession of a firearm by a felon.

The Maryville Police Department requested the Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis to investigate. Approximately 20 Major Case Squad officers actively worked leads in the investigation.

Detective Lt. Bryan Bauer of the Madison County Sheriff's Office is the Deputy Commander of the Major Case Squad in this case.

