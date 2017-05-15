ALTON - Detective Jarrett Ford of the Alton Police Department said the Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis is continuing to investigate promising leads regarding the early morning shooting death of 34-year-old Derrance G. Taylor of the 1000 block of Diamond Street.

The shooting occurred just before quarter past 4 a.m. Sunday, May 14, when officers from the Alton Police Department responded to the sound of gunshots and discovered the body lying in the roadway within the 900 block of Union Street. As many as 27 detectives within the Major Case Squad are currently investigating the incident, according to a release from Det. Ford over the weekend.

As of Monday morning, Ford said the Major Case Squad was making promising leads in the investigation, saying several people have been interviewed regarding the shooting. While he did not comment on what those leads were, he told reporters Monday morning the squad did not believe the incident was related to other shooting incidents, which took place earlier this year, and late 2016 near Ridge Street, which is only a few blocks from where Taylor's body was found.

Ford also said the shooting was apparently not related to another shooting over the weekend, which occurred at the Riverside Saloon. However, the suspects in each case are reportedly still at large at this time, with the Alton Police Department still asking for the public's assistance in the saloon shooting.

"There are a lot of leads, and a lot of investigators to handle all those leads," Ford said Monday.

When asked if more information would be coming during the day Monday, Ford said he did not know, adding the lead investigator in the case was Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis Deputy Commander Lt. Kristopher Tharp. Ford said Tharp would release information as it was deemed necessary to do so.

Anyone with any information on this shooting death is asked to call the Alton Police Department at (618) 463-3505, the Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis at (618) 463-3505 Ext: 645, or 1-866-371-TIPS (8477) for the St. Louis Regional Crimestoppers Hotline.

