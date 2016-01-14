ALTON - The Major Case Squad is confirming the suspected red car that was used in the murder of 11-year-old Romell Jones, has been located.

The vehicle was located Wednesday afternoon and was towed to the Alton Police Department for processing.

“We have had significant developments in the case and have scheduled a press conference for 4 p.m. today at the Alton Police Department,” said Major Jeff Connor, chief deputy sheriff for the Madison County Sheriff’s Office. Connor is also a spokesperson for the Major Case Squad.

Article continues after sponsor message

In memory of Romell Jones, Gilson Brown Elementary students and staff will hold a balloon release at 1 p.m. today at the school, Kristie Baumgartner, assistant superintendent of Alton School District, said. Gilson Brown is located at 1613 W. Delmar in Godfrey.

Jones was shot and killed in a drive-by shooting on Monday night in front of a community recreation center in Alton Acres, waiting on a ride.

RiverBender.com will be broadcasting the 4 p.m. press conference live.

More like this: