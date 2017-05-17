ALTON – The Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis and the Alton Police Department have reason to believe Cameron D. Matlock, 25, the suspect in the murder of a man on May 14, may be in Alton or nearby.

Deputy Commander of the Major Case Squad Lt. Kris Tharp of the Madison County Sheriff’s Department said the investigators were able to identify Matlock quickly, but the key now is to get him behind bars.

“We are calling on the community for assistance in locating Mr. Matlock,” he said. “Our investigators are out in force today in Alton knocking on doors. We believe he is somewhere in the community and we are contacting people about his whereabouts.

“The loss of Derrance Taylor’s life in the shooting was a senseless act of violence. A man’s life has been taken in an extraordinarily violent manner. We are asking if people recognize Matlock to not approach him because he may be violent. We urge people to notify the Major Case Squad, Alton Police Department or remain anonymous and contact the St. Louis Regional Crimestoppers’ line.”

Lt. Tharp reminded people that if they have knowledge or Matlock’s whereabouts or he is with someone, that would be considered harboring a fugitive and that is the last thing investigators want for the public.

Taylor, 34, an Alton man, was shot and killed in the 900 block of Union Street in Alton, at 4:13 a.m. on May 14, 2017.

“Taylor’s death was one that did not need to happen,” Lt. Tharp said. “It occurred within a residential community. A loss of life in this way is always a tremendous tragedy. He was somebody people loved. He was a father, son, brother and as a community, the City of Alton will not tolerate this type of behavior. The Major Case Squad and the Alton Police Department are working hand-in-hand to bring conclusion to this investigation.”

“We are asking for people to have some patience,” he said. “We may talk to people multiple times, but we are doing it to bring justice to someone who committed murder.”

A $1,000,000 bond has been set for Matlock, who is charged with first-degree murder, one count of armed robbery and one count of unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon.

These are the phone numbers to contact for anyone with information in the case or knowledge of Matlock’s whereabouts:

Alton Police Department, (618) 463-3505

Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis, (618) 463-3505, extension 645

St. Louis Regional Crimestoppers, 1-866-371-TIPS (8477)

