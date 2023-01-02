COLLINSVILLE - At 2:10 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023, the Madison County Sheriff’s Office received a 9-1-1 call of a shooting and a male subject shot in a nearby vehicle in the 3300 block of Princeton Ave., Collinsville, Illinois. The male victim was transported to a St. Louis area hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.

The decedent is identified as Miguel D. Villegas De-Santiago, a Hispanic male, 18 years of age from Collinsville, Madison County Sheriff's Office Detective Captain Brian Koberna, the Chief Illinois Deputy Commander of the Major Case Squad, said.

Article continues after sponsor message

The Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis has been activated to investigate this matter. At this time, approximately 20 investigators from the Major Case Squad are working on this investigation. Investigators are making significant progress in the investigation. Investigators are actively working leads in order to identify the person(s) responsible for this heinous crime and bring them to justice.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis at 618-296-5544.

More like this: