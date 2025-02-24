CAHOKIA HEIGHTS — The Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis has been activated to investigate a double shooting involving two juveniles that occurred Saturday evening in Cahokia Heights.

Authorities were dispatched to the 100 block of Lazarcheff between 6:30 and 7 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 22, 2025, where they found two 15-year-old boys had sustained gunshot wounds. Both juveniles were taken to local hospitals for treatment. One juvenile has since been treated and released, while the other remains in critical condition, according to the Major Case Squad.

Sgt. Andrew Pierson, the public information officer for the Major Case Squad, said that investigators are seeking any information regarding the incident.

The Major Case Squad Command Post for this case is located at the Cahokia Heights Police Department, and information can be provided by calling (618) 332-4277 or through Crime Stoppers at 1-866-371-8477.

The investigation continues as authorities work to gather details surrounding the shooting.

