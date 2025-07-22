CAHOKIA HEIGHTS — An 11-year-old juvenile was critically wounded in a shooting Monday afternoon on Andrews Drive in Cahokia Heights, authorities said.

Cahokia Heights Police responded at 3:29 p.m. on Monday, July 21, 2025, to the 1600 block of Andrews Drive following reports of a shooting.

The juvenile was transported to a local hospital and remains in critical condition.

The Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis was called in to assist with the investigation. Lieutenant Tim Lawrence of the Madison County Sheriff's Office is leading the operation.

Officials are seeking information from the public related to the incident. Tips can be submitted to the Major Case Squad Command Post at (618) 332-4277 or to Crime Stoppers at 1-866-371-8477. The command post is located at the Cahokia Heights Police Department.

