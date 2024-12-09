Major Breakthrough: All 2023 Chicago Expressway Shootings Charged
CHICAGO – After extensive investigations, Illinois State Police (ISP) Zone 1 Violent Crime Unit East special agents obtained charges in all five Chicago area expressway shooting homicides that occurred in 2023.
“With intelligent investigations, technology, and good old-fashioned persistence, ISP special agents were able to not just clear 100% of Chicago area expressway shooting homicides in 2023, but obtain criminal charges in 100% of cases,” said Illinois State Police Director Brendan F. Kelly. “We will continue to relentlessly pursue justice for the victims of gun violence.”
ISP obtained first-degree murder charges in each of the five Chicago area expressway shooting homicides in 2023.
February 16, 2023 – Shooting on Interstate 55 northbound at Lock Street. The victim was deceased on scene. After an extensive investigation, a man in his 20’s of Chicago, IL was charged on March 27, 2023 with First-Degree Murder.
February 19, 2023 – Shooting on Interstate 57 northbound at 116th Street. Six people were shot, three died, including a two-year-old child. On August 19, 2024, a man in his 20’s of Chicago, IL was charged with three counts of First-Degree Murder and three counts of Attempted First-Degree Murder.
May 14, 2023 – Shooting on Interstate 57 northbound ramp at 147th Street. The victim was transported to the hospital, but later died. On June 12, 2023, a man in his 50’s of Evergreen Park, IL was indicted for First-Degree Murder.
May 16, 2023 – Shooting on Interstate 290 eastbound, west of Laramie Avenue. One victim was ? pronounced deceased. After a thorough investigation, a man in his 20’s of Chicago, IL was charged with one count of First-Degree Murder on June 15, 2023.
August 28, 2023 – Shooting on Interstate 94 northbound at 138th Street. One person was shot and transported to an area hospital, but later died. On February 24, 2024, a man in his 30’s of Matteson, IL was charged with two counts of First-Degree Murder.
Chicago area expressway shootings are down 32% compared to this time last year, 51% compared to 2022, and 71% compared to 2021.
The charges are not evidence against the defendants, and the defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.
