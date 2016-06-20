Name: Maison Nathaniel Acua-Williams

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Parents: Mersadies Williams and Daniel Acua of Alton

Birth weight:  7 lbs  5 oz

Birth Length:  20 inches

Article continues after sponsor message

Time :  11:47

Date:  June 13, 2016

Hospital:  OSF St. Anthony's

Grandparents: Charlene Yates, Alton; Lidell Yates, Alton; Manuel Williams, Alton; Angie Williams, Alton

Great Grandparents:  Dorothy Yates, Cahokia; Joanna Breece, Bethalto

 

More like this:

Oct 25, 2024 - Alton Symphony Orchestra Kicks Off Tenth Season With Spooky Concert

Oct 10, 2024 - Family Fun, Free Food Await At Webster Temple Fall Festival

Oct 15, 2024 - Watch the History of Alton Sportsman's Park Come Alive in Vintage Voices

Nov 15, 2024 - Ojibwe Educator to Host Talk at SIUE

Oct 29, 2024 - Charges Issued for Burglary, Property Damage and Stealing

 