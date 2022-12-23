ALTON - Alton Fire Chief Jesse Jemison updated the Thursday night blaze in the 1800 block of Main Street in Alton on Friday and said thankfully there were no injuries in the incident. The occupants of the house and the firefighters were safe after the ordeal.

"Our firefighters were just freezing while they fought the fire, but we rotated them in and out to keep them safe," the chief said. "All we have to go on is what the occupants said... that they were cooking dinner and using electric appliances in the kitchen.

"The only gas units were hot water heater and furnace in the basement. She said she heard a loud "Woosh," and saw flames coming from the area of the kitchen."

Chief Jemison said those in the house ran out the front door and across the street to the neighbor's house.

