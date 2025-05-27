EDWARDSVILLE - You can join Main Street Community Center on a once-in-a-lifetime trip.

From Branson to South Africa, the Edwardsville community center will sponsor multiple overnight trips within the next year. Lori Johnassee, who coordinates these travel opportunities, encourages people to reach out now to learn about the trips and sign up as early as possible.

“It’s a great joy to see people connect with other people,” Johnassee said. “We have been here 50 years now, helping and building programs, and travel has become a very important part of that. It’s the community. It's the camaraderie. It’s finding new friends. It’s keeping yourself active and healthy so that you can continue to age gracefully. Then, the benefits come back directly to our center, where we get to share those benefits right back to you.”

From Sept. 20–27, 2025, community members can embark on a coach trip to Coastal Virginia and the Outer Banks. This will be followed by a Christmastime Branson trip from Nov. 11–13, 2025, with special deals to honor veterans.

Johnassee said people are especially looking forward to a California trip to see the 137th Rose Parade from Dec. 28, 2025, to Jan. 2, 2026. This bucket-list trip will allow travelers to put finishing touches on one of the floats and then enjoy reserved seating for the parade itself.

From March 11–20, 2026, community members will travel to Costa Rica, followed by a May trip to Greece. Johnassee is excited for the chance to explore South Africa, Victoria Falls and Botswana in Fall 2026. A Hawaii trip is also planned for early 2027.

If you are interested in any of these trips, Johnassee emphasized that it’s never too early to sign up and start planning. Main Street Community Center will host several informational sessions in the next few months, with special deals if you register early.

At 5 p.m. on June 2, 2025, at the community center, you can learn more about the Costa Rica trip. A presentation about the Africa trip will be held at 4:30 p.m. on July 9, 2025, followed by the Greece presentation at 5:30 p.m. on July 9, 2025. You can learn more about the Hawaii trip during a 5:30 p.m. presentation on July 30, 2025.

Article continues after sponsor message

In addition to the upcoming informational meetings, the community center will be at Goshen Market in Edwardsville from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. this Saturday, May 31, 2025, to answer questions.

Main Street Community Center aims to make these trips affordable and accessible. Johnassee is happy to accept $500 a month payments from people, and she often helps coordinate roommate setups so travelers can pay less and connect with others.

While the community center primarily serves seniors, there are no age restrictions for these overnight trips. Travelers must sign an independence policy, but Johnassee noted there will be people to help transport your luggage and help you on and off the bus if needed.

She emphasized these trips offer “a little bit more safety” than traditional solo travel, because you are traveling in a group with guides from the travel agency and the community center. People can take advantage of the additional resources and safety measures.

“I’ve got a 92-year-old woman that’s going all the way down to a 12-year-old that’s going, so we’re all over the place, and we love it,” she added. “It’s the fact of going with a group, feeling safe, knowing somebody else is looking out for you, not having to worry about your parking or walking or anything that you have to deal with, and then meeting friends along the way, which I feel is very important.”

Additionally, Main Street Community Center receives a percentage of sales when people book trips through them. This money goes directly back to the center’s programs, most of which are free for seniors.

For more information about the Main Street Community Center overnight trips, visit their official website at MainStCC.org or call 618-656-0300. Johnassee highlighted the benefits of group travel and encouraged people to look into the overnight trips sponsored by Main Street Community Center.

“I truly believe that travel is what inspires us to keep living a healthier life and a productive life,” she added. “Plan it. Make it happen.”

More like this: