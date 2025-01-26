EDWARDSVILLE– Main Street Community Center, a pillar of our senior community for half a century, is thrilled to announce its 50th Anniversary Celebration Gala, underwritten by Harry and Carol Windland. We invite the community to join us as we commemorate this significant milestone on Thursday, March 27, 2025, at the LeClaire Room.

There are two criteria that Harry and Carol Windland considered as they decided which of the many worthy organizations and institutions in Glen Carbon and Edwardsville to support. First is that they perform outstanding service to their community. Second, is that they are extremely well managed.

“Of all the possibilities we considered we found the MSCC managed by Jessica and her staff to be the epitome of such an organization. Main Street Community Center is truly at the top of the many organizations that make the Edwardsville-Glen Carbon area such a special place to live for our active senior citizens.

We are delighted to have had a role here and are confident that the MSCC staff and board of directors will continue the programs that so greatly benefit the community.” stated Harry Windland.

“Through this generous gift, Harry and Carol Windland will make an incredible impact on the Center as we celebrate the past 50 years of serving our community. They have been instrumental in breathing life back into the Center the past several years through various facility improvement projects such as new exterior paint, updated flooring, outside pergola installation and a new audio/visual system. This generous act will help propel the Center into the next 50 years.” explains Executive Director Jessica Johnson. “We are grateful for their continued financial support to ensure that all seniors in our community have a welcoming facility to help them remain active and independent.”

Event Details:

Date: Thursday, March 27, 2025

Time: 5:30 pm to 8:30 pm

Tickets: $50.00 per person

Venue: The LeClaire Room, located at 600 Troy Road, on the Lewis and Claire N.O. Nelson campus in downtown Edwardsville, IL

Catering: The renowned Bella Milano will provide a delicious table service meal

Underwriting: We extend our heartfelt gratitude to Harry and Carol Windland, whose generous underwriting has made this celebration possible.

About Main Street Community Center:

Since 1975, Main Street Community Center has been a beacon of support for individuals aged 50 and older. As an independent nonprofit organization, they focus on offering programs and services including home-delivered meals, transportation, health screenings, and recreational opportunities that empower seniors to remain healthy, engaged, and independent.

