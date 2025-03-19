Main Street Community Center Cuts Ribbon in Edwardsville.

EDWARDSVILLE - Main Street Community Center recently celebrated its 50th anniversary in the Edwardsville community.

Located at 1003 N. Main Street in Edwardsville, the community center works with local seniors to provide programming, trips, activities and services. As volunteers, donors and seniors mingled during the anniversary party on March 17, 2025, Director of Operations Carissa Hess reflected on the center’s work in the community.

“The community center serves Edwardsville-area seniors. Our goal is to keep everybody as active and engaged in the community as possible,” Hess said. “There’s an opportunity for every senior to have something to do that they would enjoy and to get out and just be active and meet other people.”



Main Street Community Center offers a home-delivered meals program, exercise programs, a resale boutique and more. They regularly plan activities, games, domestic and international trips and other programs.

Pam Moore, a board member and volunteer with the center, noted that the trips give her the chance to travel with her husband and friends. She is thankful for the opportunities that the center provides for socialization and fun.

“The community center is very friendly, from the staff to the people who come,” Moore explained. “But my favorite thing about it is the trips that they plan. My husband and I wouldn’t travel if we had to drive or fly on our own. I love the trips, and they’re a wide variety of different things.”

Carol Windland, a donor and participant with the community center, echoed Moore. She encourages more people to check out the center and see if the activities and programs might be a good fit for them.

“People are here every day,” she said. “The place is packed. When I come here just to visit or drop something off, there are always people here, and that’s why we support the Main Street Community Center. If you haven’t been here to visit, come by. Please, come by.”

Main Street Community Center will celebrate its 50th anniversary with a gala on Thursday, March 27, 2025, at the LeClaire Room in Edwardsville. You can visit their events calendar for more information about the gala, including how to purchase tickets. The money raised goes back to the center to fund their programs and services for local seniors.

Hess thanked the “amazing” volunteers and Board of Directors for their work to make the center successful. She noted that they are constantly adding new programs and resources, and they are proud to serve the community and to help seniors stay engaged and active in Edwardsville.

“The Main Street Community Center is definitely a place where seniors feel welcome and can come any day of the week, Monday through Friday, and just enjoy time together,” she added. “It really does form a community. The people that participate, our volunteers, our board, they’re not just people that filter in and out of the doors. We all bond. We all become each other’s second families. We all enjoy spending time together. It is just a great place to be engaged. I’m so excited to celebrate our 50th anniversary and excited for what the next 50 years can hold.”

For more information about Main Street Community Center, visit their official website at MainStCC.org.

