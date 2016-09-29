EDWARDSVILLE - Main Street Community Center, located at 1003 N. Main Street, has been serving the greater Edwardsville area since 1974. The Center is committed to providing a broad range of group and individual activities and services that respond to the needs and interests of individuals spanning several generations, including older adults, families, caregivers, and other members of the community.

MSCC has provided a news bundle for the month of October. Read the news briefs below and as always, if you have any questions, please contact the center at 618-656-0300 or info@mainstcc.org.

St. Louis Symphony Day Trip

Friday December 16, 2016

Join us for a fabulous day at the St. Louis Symphony December 16 from 9:00am until 7:30pm. The trip includes motor coach transportation, a guided tour of the Route 66 exhibit at the Missouri History Museum, lunch at Bixby’s, tickets to the St. Louis Symphony Christmas Celebration, shopping at Penzey’s Spice Shop in Maplewood, a boxed dinner with drink and dessert, and a Winter Wonderland Light Display at Tilles Park. The cost is $115 per person and includes transportation, meals, event tickets, and all tips. You only need additional money for shopping. Reservation deadline is November 23, 2016. Contact Main Street Community Center for more information at 656-0300 or info@mainstcc.org.

Fall Hoedown Dance

Wednesday October 19, 2016 at the Main Street Community Center



Get your dancing shoes on…it’s a Fall Hoedown Dance! Liberty Village is sponsoring a dance at the Main Street Community Center on Wednesday October 19 from 1:00 – 3:00pm. This is a free event for area senior citizens (55+). Singles are WELCOME! The dance will feature DJ Entertainment by Dena Boss, refreshments, and lots of dancing! Wear your country attire – denim is welcome! Thank you to Liberty Village of Maryville for sponsoring this great event. Please RSVP by Friday October 14: 618-656-0300 or info@mainstcc.org.

Trip to Savannah, Jekyll Island, and Beaufort

Main Street Community Center is going to the Low Country! Sign up for the fun soon to reserve your spot on the motor coach bus. The trip includes 6 nights of including four consecutive nights in the Savannah area. We’ll enjoy guided tours of historic Savannah, St. Simon’s Island, the Iwo Jima Monument, Parade Field, the Parris Island Museum and more. The itinerary includes shopping and dining at unique shops and antique galleries in 19th century cotton warehouses oak-lined streets. Price is only $675 per person (based on double occupancy). A $75 non-refundable deposit is due at the time of registration. Seating is limited. Please contact the Community Center for more information: info@mainstcc.org or 618.656.0300.

Center Closed for Columbus Day

Main Street Community Center will be closed on October 10th in honor of Columbus Day. The Center will re-open on Tuesday, October 1 from 8am-4pm.

AARP Smart Driver Course

Tuesday October 25th and Wednesday October 26th

Learn proven safety strategies, defensive driving techniques, and new traffic laws at the AARP Smart Driver Course presented at the Main Street Community Center October 25th and 26th from 12 until 4pm. Upon completion of the course you will receive a certificate to take to your insurance agent. You must attend both days to earn the certificate. You may qualify for a discount; contact your agent for the terms. The course costs $15 for AARP members (bring your card) all others are $20 payable by cash or check made out to AARP. Call or email Main Street Community Center at 656-0300 or info @mainstc.org to register.

Thursday Thoughts with SIUE

Thursday, October 27, 2016



The SIUE Office of Educational Outreach will present Conversations on Caregiving Thursday, October 27, from 9:30-10:30 am, presented by Ms. Nancy Berry, MHA, Executive Director, St. John’s Community Care and Ms. Stacey Rhodes, MS, Adult Day Program Director, St. John’s Community Care. This presentation includes local information and resources relating to: family dynamics, caregiver burnout, legal and financial issues, possible financial resources (veteran’s benefits), long-term care insurance, state programs; types of help available (in-home, adult day care centers, meals, transportation); mental health support specifically for seniors and caregivers; support groups; help with Medicare enrollment and problem solving; and local organizations which can meet these needs. Attendees receive a folder of resource information. Please contact the Community Center with questions: info@mainstcc.org or 618.656.0300.

Lunch with Friends at Queen’s Cuisine

Wednesday November 16 at 11:30

Join some friends for lunch at one of Edwardsville’s newest spots – Queen’s Cuisine! Meet at the Center and take the bus or meet us there! Diners will pay for their own lunch. Lunch cost is $8.00 - $11.00 (not including drink or dessert). The Center will make reservations. Please RSVP to the Community Center at 618.656.0300.

Dining with Friends

2nd Wednesday, October 12 – Sugo’s

Do you like to eat out at restaurants? Have a dinner with friends from Main Street Community Center. On the second Wednesday of each month, participants will gather at a restaurant in the area for dinner. October’s dinner will be at 5:30pm at Sugo’s on Wednesday October 12. The Center staff will make reservations. Please call the Center at (618) 656-0300 or email info@mainstcc.org by Friday, October 7 if you would like to join the group. Diners will provide own transportation and pay for their own dinner.

MSCC to Host Lunch and Learn

Wednesday, October 5 from 11:00am – 1:00pm

Main Street Community Center will host a monthly Lunch and Learn program on Wednesday, October 5 from 11:00am to 1:00pm. The Center is pleased to host Mr. Scott Evers, who will take us on a tour of the Watershed Nature Center through his photos, observations and work. The Watershed Nature Center is a centerpiece for and an excellent example of environmental stewardship and preservation. Best of all, it is right here in the middle of our community, just a three minute drive from Main Street Community Center. Join us for a look at this remarkable natural habitat. There will be a field trip to the Watershed Nature Center (weather permitting) following the program at 1:15pm. The center bus will be available to shuttle up to 10 participants. The program is $5.00 and includes a catered lunch. RSVP is required due to limited seating. Please contact the Center in advance with any special dietary needs. If you are part of our FRIENDS DISCOUNT PROGRAM, lunch is FREE! Sign-up soon, space is limited to the first 20 people paid in full. The Community Center would like to extend a special THANK YOU to the Edwardsville Township for sponsoring this program. Sign-up at the Community Center, email info@mainstcc.org or call 656-0300.

Are You Socially Crafty?

Tuesdays at 9:30am



Main Street Community Center is having an open craft time on Tuesdays for those who enjoy arts and crafts like knitting, crocheting, scrapbooking, coloring and more. Bring your own supplies, work on your craft, learn new crafts, socialize and have fun! Come and craft every Tuesday at 9:30 am until 11:00 am. All are welcome. Contact the Center at 656-0300 or email info@mainstcc.org for more information.

Tai Chi

Wednesday Evenings 7-9pm



Tai Chi is offered at the Center on Wednesday nights. Tai Chi movements are a practice in a slow, balanced, relaxed manner and are more physically challenging than they appear. This class runs in a 17- week session for $100. Even though a new session started, the instructors will allow late registrants on a prorated fee schedule. If you have any questions, please contact the instructor Terry Staebel at (618) 939-4731.

Stretch & Move Classes

Tuesday, Thursday and Fridays – 8am



Flexibility and fitness are important as one ages. Join others at Main Street Community Center for Stretch and Move exercise on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays from 8:00-9:00am. The cost is $1 per class or FREE for Members of the Friends Discount Program. Contact the Center with questions or for more information: info@mainstcc.org or 618-656-0300.

MSCC Hosts Blood Pressure Checks

Monday, October 3 and Friday, October 21



Main Street Community Center will host FREE blood pressure checks on Monday, October 3 from 11:00am – 12:00pm and Friday, October 21 from 11:00am – 12:00 pm. Stop in to have your pressure checked for FREE! Thank you to Jenny Hinkle, RN for volunteering her time. No registration required – walk-in only.

MSCC Hosts A1c Diabetes Testing

Wednesday, October 12



Main Street Community Center will host a FREE A1c Diabetes Testing on Wednesday, October 12 from 9:30am – 11:00am. Come have your A1c checked for FREE! No fasting required. Thank you to the Edwardsville-Glen Carbon Junior Service Club and Alton Memorial Hospital for sponsoring this important health program. No registration required – walk in only. Limited to first 10.

BUNCO

Cancelled for October

Bunco is cancelled at Main Street Community Center for the month of October but it will be back in November. For information, email info@mainstcc.org or call the Community Center at 656-0300.

Do you like to play games/cards?

We have an activity at the Main Street Community Center for you!

Main Street Community Center offers a variety of games/cards.

*Pinochle is played on Mondays from 12:00pm – 3:00pm and Thursdays from 12:00 – 3:00.

*Bingo is played on Tuesdays and Fridays from 1:00pm – 3:00pm.

*Duplicate Bridge is played on Wednesdays from 9:00am – 12:00pm.

*Bridge is played on the 2nd and 4th Fridays of the month from 12:00pm – 3:00pm.

*Euchre is played on the first and third Mondays of the month from 9:30am – 11:30am.*

*Bunco is played on the 3rd Wednesday of the month at 1:00pm. (cancelled for October)

*Pokeno is Tuesday October 11 at 1:00pm

* Whoopee is Tuesday October 25 at 1:00pm

All are welcome! To find out more about these activities, contact the Community Center: 656-0300 or info@mainstcc.org. *Some game dates are changed if they conflict with a Center holiday. Please contact the Center to verify game times.

Halloween Lunch and Party

October 25th 11:00 – 12:30

Join us for a fun lunch! The Main Street Community Center will be serving hot dogs, beans, chips and baked apples on Tuesday October 25 from 11:00- 12:30pm. Lunch is $5.00, $4.00 if you are in the FRIENDS Discount Program. Wear your Halloween costume or orange and black to get a FREE bingo card. Call or email to RSVP by October 21: 656-0300 or info@mainstcc.org.

SHIP (State Health Insurance Assistance Program) Counselor at MSCC

October 5 – Walk-ins

Do you have questions about your Medicare plan? Main Street Community Center, in partnership with Edwardsville Township, is offering a helpful service for area seniors: A SHIP (State Health Insurance Assistance Program) Counselor will be at the Center on October 5 from 1:00pm-3:00 pm. No appointments are required; walk-ins accepted. For questions contact the Center: 656-0300 or info@mainstcc.org.

Have You Seen These $$$ Saving Services? (You may qualify!)

Wednesday, October 5th 1-3pm



A representative from the Edwardsville Township Office will be at the Community Center to assist with Health Insurance Counseling (SHIP counseling), Gas/Electric Bill Help (Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program), and License Plate Discount (Benefit Access: “Circuit Breaker”) . No appointment required, walk-ins welcome on Wednesday, October 5, 2016 from 1:00pm-3:00 p.m. For questions, contact the Community Center: 656-0300 or info@mainstcc.org.

Square Dancing at MSCC

Get moving to the music at Main Street Community Center by square dancing! Square dancing will be held October 11th, 18th and 25th at 7:00 pm. If you have questions, contact the Center: 656-0300 or info@mainstcc.org.



Rules of the Road at MSCC

FREE review of the State of Illinois Rules of the Road will be presented at Main Street Community Center Thursday, October 27 from 1:00 – 3:00pm. If you have questions, contact the Center: 656-0300 or info@mainstcc.org.

Paralegal Services

Wednesday, October 26

Need a Power of Attorney, DNR Directive or updated will? Make an appointment with the Paralegal at Main Street Community Center on Wednesday, October 26 from 1:00pm-3:00 pm. To reserve your time, contact the Center: 656-0300 or info@mainstcc.org. Thank you to the Lincoln Legal Assistance Foundation for providing this service.

Daytime Book Club Meeting

2nd Thursday at 1:00pm

On Thursday, October 13, at 1:00pm The Kitchen House by Hillary Jordan will be discussed at the daytime book club. The book club welcomes all. Cost is $1/FREE to members of the Friends Discount Program. The November book selection will be The Boys in the Boat by Daniel James Brown.

Evening Book Club Meeting

3rd Wednesday at 7:00pm





Join the Center’s evening book club on Wednesday, October 19, at 7:00 pm A Team of Rivals by Doris Kearnes Goodwin will be discussed. The book club is open to all. Cost is $1/FREE to Members of the Friends Discount Program. The November book selection will be Faithful Place by Tana French.

Color Bingo at the Community Center

October 25 – Orange and Black

Wear the designated color to Bingo and get a free card! Tuesday, October 25th wear something orange and black. Bingo is hosted Tuesdays and Fridays each week, from 1:00pm-3:00pm. Come on by and play. For information, email info@mainstcc.org or call the Community Center at 656-0300.

Support MSCC with a Schnuck’s eScrip Card

Support Main Street Community Center every time you shop at Schnuck’s. eScrip cards are available by contacting the Center (656-0300 or info@mainstcc.org) or by picking one up at your local Schnuck’s store. You can designate the Community Center to receive a percentage of your purchases every time you shop.

Support MSCC through Amazon Smile

Do you order items through Amazon? You can help the Community Center at no additional cost every time you place an order on qualified purchases! To learn more, go to smile.amazon.com and choose Main Street Community Center as your charity of choice. Then, just visit the smile.amazon.com site to make your purchases. If you are a Prime member, you still receive all of those benefits. It’s just an extra way to help the Community Center with purchases you already make. If you have questions or need additional information, please email info@mainstcc.org or call (618) 656-0300 and ask for Sara or Michelle.

Sign Up to Receive the Community Center Newsletter

Printed and E-Versions Available

The monthly electronic newsletter of Main Street Community Center is FREE. Email info@mainstcc.org or call 656-0300 if you wish to subscribe and learn more about Community Center programs and activities. If you do not have access to the Internet, you may contact the Center to receive a copy via US Mail: (618) 656-0300.

Volunteers Needed at the Community Center

Call Today!

Are you looking for a rewarding volunteer opportunity? Main Street Community Center is currently seeking a volunteer to deliver home-delivered meals in Glen Carbon on Tuesdays. The Center is also in need of volunteers who can help substitute at the front reception desk and those who can help deliver home-delivered meals. For more information, please call the Community Center at 656-0300.

