Main Street Community Center announces May activities Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. EDWARDSVILLE - Main Street Community Center, located at 1003 N. Main Street, has been serving the greater Edwardsville area since 1974. The Center is committed to providing a broad range of group and individual activities and services that respond to the needs and interests of the community, focusing on those 50+. Transportation Programs Community Center Offers Door-to-Door Transportation

for Seniors 60+ and Disabled Adults Edwardsville, IL – Main Street Community Center offers Door-to-Door Transportation for seniors (60+) and disabled adults. Local rides are provided to Edwardsville residents to Center activities, medical appointments, pharmacies, grocery stores, beauty shops/barber shops, shopping centers, government offices, volunteer and paid work locations and much more. Riders must be 60+ years of age or disabled, including part-time disability due to an injury or surgery. Rides are scheduled by appointments offered Monday through Friday from 8:00am – 3:00pm. There are no required bus fees to ride, only a suggested donation of $1.00/one-way ride. Contact the Center for questions or to get registered as a rider: (618) 656-0300 or info@mainstcc.org. Nutrition Programs Fresh Home-Delivered Meals for Seniors & Disabled Adults

Edwardsville & Glen Carbon Residents Edwardsville, IL – Main Street Community Center has been serving home-delivered meals to residents of Edwardsville and Glen Carbon for over 35 years. Fresh meals are prepared daily by a certified local caterer and delivered by trained, caring volunteers who provide a check-in with clients Monday-Friday. Cost is $4.00/day and billed monthly. A refundable deposit of $75 is due at registration. To find out more about home-delivered meals, please contact the Community Center: (618) 656-0300 or info@mainstcc.org. Fresh Congregate Meals for Seniors & Disabled Adults

Tuesdays & Fridays

Edwardsville, IL – Main Street Community Center serves congregate meals two days a week: Tuesdays and Fridays from 11:00am-12:30pm. Cost is $5.00/meal and includes iced tea or coffee. Friends Discount Members receive a discounted price of $4.00/meal. Advance reservations are required by contacting the Center by 12 noon the day before. To get registered for the congregate meal program, contact the Center: (618) 656-0300 or info@mainstcc.org. New FREE Food Program for Area Seniors Who Qualify

Enrollment Days Start in May by Appointment Edwardsville, IL – Main Street Community Center and the St. Louis Area Foodbank are partnering to bring the Commodity Supplemental Food Program (CSFP) Senior Assistance Program to our area! If you or someone you know meets the following qualifications, they can receive a monthly box of nonperishable foods to supplement their diet: 60+ years of age

Monthly income of $1,307 or below

Resident of Madison or St. Clair County The first two enrollment days are scheduled at Main Street Community Center on Friday, May 5th and Monday, May 15th from 10:00am-12:00pm. Please contact the Community Center to schedule an appointment: (618) 656-0300 or info@mainstcc.org. Information and Assistance Programs Benefit Access Program Assistance

Wednesday, May 3 1:00-3:00pm

Edwardsville, IL – A representative from the Edwardsville Township Office will be at the Community Center to assist with Health Insurance Counseling (SHIP counseling), Gas/Electric Bill Help (Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program), and License Plate Discount (Benefit Access: “Circuit Breaker”) . No appointment required; walk-ins welcome on Wednesday, May 3, 2017 from 1:00pm-3:00pm. For questions, contact the Community Center: (618) 656-0300 or info@mainstcc.org. SHIP (State Health Insurance Assistance Program) Counselor

at the Community Center May 3rd 1:00-3:00pm

Edwardsville, IL – Do you have questions about your Medicare plan? Main Street Community Center, in partnership with Edwardsville Township, is offering a helpful service for area seniors. A SHIP (State Health Insurance Assistance Program) Counselor will be at the Community Center on Wednesday, May 3 from 1:00pm-3:00 pm. No appointments are required; walk-in only. For questions contact the Center: (618) 656-0300 or info@mainstcc.org. Paralegal Services Available for Seniors (60+) at the Community Center

Wednesday, May 31 1:00-3:00pm Edwardsville, IL – Need a Power of Attorney, DNR Directive or updated will? Make an appointment with the Paralegal at Main Street Community Center on Wednesday, May 31 from 1:00pm-3:00pm. To reserve your time, contact the Center: (618) 656-0300 or info@mainstcc.org. Thank you to Land of Lincoln Legal Assistance Foundation for providing this important service. Rules of the Road

Friday, June 23 1:00-3:00pm Edwardsville, IL—Main Street Community Center is offering a review of the Illinois Rules of the Road on Friday, June 23 from 1:00-3:00pm. This is a FREE event. To register contact the Center: (618) 656-0300 or info@mainstcc.org. Health Screening Programs MSCC Hosts Blood Pressure Checks Friday, May 5 and Monday, May 15

Edwardsville, IL – Main Street Community Center will host FREE blood pressure checks on Friday, May 5 from 11:00am – 12:00pm and Monday, May 15 from 11:00am – 12:00 pm. Stop in to have your pressure checked for FREE! Thank you to Jenny Hinkle, RN for volunteering her time. No registration required – walk-in only. Senior Health Screenings by Appointment at Community Center

First Date - Friday, May 12 Edwardsville, IL – Main Street Community Center is proud to partner with Anderson Hospital, Edwardsville Public Library and Glen Carbon Centennial Library to provide FREE health screenings to seniors (60+) throughout 2017. The first screening is scheduled on Friday, May 12, 2017 from 10:00am-12:00pm. To schedule an appointment, contact the Community Center: (618) 656-0300 or info@mainstcc.org. Main Street Community Center

Serves as Pick Up Spot for 2017 Healthy Living Expo Friday, May 19 in O’Fallon, IL Edwardsville, IL – Schedule a ride today to attend the 2017 Healthy Living Expo in O’Fallon, IL on Friday, May 19th. This is a FREE ride service to attend this great event designed for senior citizens. The bus leaves MSCC at 8:30am and returns at 1:05pm. Registration is required by contacting the Community Center: (618) 656-0300 or info@mainstcc.org. AgeSmart Community Resources is hosting the 2017 Healthy Living Expo thanks to a number of corporate and community sponsors. The event will feature over 100 exhibitors, health screenings, FREE continental breakfast and lunch, entertainment, games and more. Education Programs

Dine and Discover (Formerly Lunch & Learn) May 3rd 11:00am – 1:00pm Edwardsville, IL –The Center is pleased to present Container Gardening, presented by Marian Smithson, Master Gardener, University of Illinois Extension. The program is $5.00 and includes a catered lunch. Please contact the Center in advance with any special dietary needs. If you are part of the Center’s Friends Discount Program, lunch is FREE! Sign-up soon; space is limited and payment is required at time of registration. The Center bus will be available for transport; please indicate at registration if you will be riding the bus. Sign-up at the Center; email info@mainstcc.org or call (618) 656-0300 for more information. Art Exhibits at Community Center

Feature Local Artists Edwardsville, IL – Main Street Community Center has an art gallery where local artists’ work is featured throughout the year. Exhibits rotate every 6-8 weeks. The Center will have a new artist’s work hung in early May. Stop by to view the new exhibit anytime Monday-Friday from 8:00am-3:00pm: 1003 North Main Street., Edwardsville, IL. Daytime Book Club Meeting Thursday, May 11 at 1:00pm Edwardsville, IL— The Daytime Book Club meets at the Main Street Community Center on the 2nd Thursday of each month at 1:00pm. On Thursday, May 11, the group will discuss Hidden Figures by Margo Lee Shetterly. The book club welcomes all. Cost is $1/FREE to members of the Friends Discount Program. The June book selection will be #1 Ladies Detective Agency by Alexander McCall Smith. Evening Book Club Meeting

Wednesday, May 17 at 7:00pm

Edwardsville, IL — Join the Main Street Community Center’s evening book club on the 3rd Wednesday of each month at 7:00pm. On May 17th the group will discuss The Immortal Life of Henrietta Lacks by Rebecca Skloot. The book club is open to all. Cost is $1/FREE to Members of the Friends Discount Program. The June book selection will be Hillbilly Elegy by J.D. Vance. Article continues after sponsor message Write Your Own Story

Thursdays 9:30-11:00am Edwardsville, IL – Main Street Community Center is pleased to work with local author and Center volunteer Pat Hughes to provide this interactive weekly class that works on recording personal memories in the form of stories or essays. Writing materials and prompts are provided weekly. One time cost of $15 for the binder and $3.00/week drop in fee. Friends Discount members pay only $2.00/class. For more information on this great class, contact the Community Center: (618) 656-0300 or info@mainstcc.org. Recreation Programs Memorial Day Cookout Tuesday, May 30 11:00 – 12:30 Edwardsville, IL — Join us for a cookout! The Main Street Community Center will be serving hot dogs and bratwurst for lunch on Tuesday, May 30 from 11:00- 12:30pm. Lunch is $8.00, $7.00 if you are in the friends Discount Program. Payment is due with RSVP by May 23: (618) 656-0300 or info@mainstcc.org. Day Trip to Missouri Botanical Garden June 28, 2017 Edwardsville, IL – The Main Street Community Center day trip season continues in June with a trip to the Missouri Botanical Garden. Lunch is on your own at Sassafras Cafe. Departure for the day trip is 9:30am on Wednesday, June 28. The cost is $32 and includes motor coach transportation and lunch. Registration begins on May 1st; fee must be paid at time of registration. For more information, please contact the Center at info@mainstcc.org or (618) 656-0300. Meditation Class Tuesdays in May 9:30 – 10:30 Main Street Community Center is pleased to announce “An Exploration of Meditation” facilitated by Ms. Lynne Hullinger. The classes will take place May 2nd, May 9th, May 16th, and May 23rd. The class will receive Feng Shui instruction from 9:30-10:15am and will practice meditation from 10:15-10:30am. The cost is $1.00 per session or FREE for Friends Discount Members. To register or for more information, please contact the Community Center: (618) 656-0300 or info@mainstcc.org. Lunch Bunch at Fire & Smoke BBQ

Wednesday, May 17 at 11:30 Edwardsville, IL— Join some Main Street Community Center friends for lunch at Fire & Smoke BBQ in Troy on Wednesday, May 17th at 11:30am. Meet at the Center and take the bus or meet us there! Diners will pay for their own lunch. The Center will make reservations. Please RSVP to the Community Center at (618) 656-0300 by Monday, May 15th if you would like to join the group. Dining with Friends at Peel Wood Fired Pizza Wednesday, May 10 at 5:30pm Edwardsville, IL –Have a dinner with friends from Main Street Community Center. On the second Wednesday of each month, participants will gather at a restaurant in the area for dinner. May’s dinner will be on May 10th at 5:30pm at Peel Wood Fired Pizza. Contact the Center at (618) 656-0300 or email info@mainstcc.org by Monday, May 8 if you would like to join the group. Center staff will make reservations. Diners will provide own transportation and pay for their own dinner. Tai Chi

Wednesday Evenings 7-9pm

Edwardsville, IL – Tai Chi is offered at Main Street Community Center on Wednesday nights and beginners are welcome! Tai Chi movements are a practice in a slow, balanced, relaxed manner and are more physically challenging than they appear. Classes run in 17- week sessions for $100. Session start dates are the first Wednesday of May and September, but you may join in mid-session. If you have any questions, please contact instructor Terry Staebel at (618) 939-4731. Square Dancing at MSCC Tuesday Evenings 7-9pm

Edwardsville, IL – Get moving to the music at Main Street Community Center by square dancing! Intermediate level square dancing will be held on Tuesday, May 9th, 16th, 23rd, and 30th from 7:00 – 9:00pm. Singles are welcome. If you have questions, contact the Center: (618) 656-0300 or info@mainstcc.org. Are You Socially Crafty?

Tuesdays at 9:30am

Edwardsville, IL – Main Street Community Center hosts an open craft time on Tuesdays for those who enjoy arts and crafts like knitting, crocheting, scrapbooking, coloring and more. Bring your own supplies, work on your craft, learn new crafts, socialize and have fun! Come and craft every Tuesday at 9:30am until 11:00am. All are welcome. Contact the Center at (618) 656-0300 or email info@mainstcc.org for more information. Stretch & Move Classes

Tuesday, Thursday and Friday – 8am

Edwardsville, IL – Flexibility and fitness are important as one ages. Join others at Main Street Community Center for low-impact, senior designed Stretch and Move exercise on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays from 8:00-9:00am. The cost is $1 per class or FREE for members of the Friends Discount Program. Contact the Center with questions or for more information: info@mainstcc.org or (618) 656-0300. BUNCO

Wednesday, May 17 Edwardsville, IL— Come out and play Bunco at the Community Center on the 3rd Wednesday of every month at 1:00pm. There will be prizes and giveaways. Beginners are welcome; it is an easy game to learn. Don’t miss this fun opportunity! Thank you to Mary Jo Smith of Hospice of Southern Illinois for sponsoring this event. For information, email info@mainstcc.org or call the Community Center at (618) 656-0300. Do you like to play games/cards? We have an activity at the Main Street Community Center for you! Edwardsville, IL – Main Street Community Center offers a variety of games/cards. Pinochle is played on Mondays and Thursdays from 12:00pm – 3:00pm

Bingo is played on Tuesdays and Fridays from 1:00pm – 3:00pm.

Duplicate Bridge is played on Wednesdays from 9:00am – 12:00pm.

Contract Bridge is played on the 2nd and 4th Fridays of the month from 12:00pm – 3:00pm.

Euchre is played on the 2nd and 4th Mondays of the month from 9:00am – 11:00am.

Bunco is played on the 3 rd Wednesday of the month from 1:00 – 2:00pm.

Wednesday of the month from 1:00 – 2:00pm. Pokeno is played the second Tuesday of the month from 1:00pm-2:00pm.

Puzzle Room is open Monday-Friday from 8:00am-4:00pm. *Some game dates are changed if they conflict with a Center holiday. All are welcome! To find out more about these activities, contact the Community Center: (618) 656-0300 or info@mainstcc.org. General Information Community Center Closed for Memorial Day

Monday, May 29th

Edwardsville, IL – Main Street Community Center will be closed on May 29th in observance of Memorial Day. The Center will re-open on Tuesday, May 30th from 8:00am-4:00pm. Support MSCC with a Schnuck’s eScrip Card Edwardsville, IL – Support Main Street Community Center every time you shop at Schnuck’s! eScrip cards are available by contacting the Center at (618) 656-0300 or info@mainstcc.org or by picking one up at your local Schnuck’s store. You can designate the Community Center to receive a percentage of your purchases every time you shop. Support MSCC through Amazon Smile Edwardsville, IL – Do you order items through Amazon? You can help the Community Center at no additional cost every time you place an order on qualified purchases! To learn more, go to smile.amazon.com and choose Main Street Community Center as your charity of choice. Then visit the smile.amazon.com site to make your purchases. If you are an Amazon Prime member, you still receive all of those benefits. It’s just an extra way to help the Community Center with purchases you already make. If you have questions or need additional information, please email info@mainstcc.org or call (618) 656-0300. Sign Up to Receive the Main Street Community Center Newsletter

Printed and E-Versions Available

Edwardsville, IL – The monthly electronic newsletter of Main Street Community Center is FREE. Email info@mainstcc.org or call 656-0300 if you wish to subscribe and learn more about Community Center programs and activities. If you do not have access to the Internet, you may contact the Center to receive a copy via US Mail: (618) 656-0300. Volunteers Needed at the Community Center

Call Today!

Edwardsville, IL – Are you looking for a rewarding volunteer opportunity? Main Street Community Center is in need of volunteers to help in the kitchen and with special events, to substitute at the reception desk, and to substitute for home-delivered meals delivery. For more information, please contact the Community Center: (618) 656-0300 or info@mainstcc.org. More like this: Print Version Submit a News Tip Trending