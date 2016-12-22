EDWARDSVILLE - Main Street Community Center, located at 1003 N. Main Street, has been serving the greater Edwardsville area since 1974. The Center is committed to providing a broad range of group and individual activities and services that respond to the needs and interests of individuals spanning several generations, including older adults, families, caregivers, and other members of the community.

MSCC has provided a news bundle for the month of January Read the news briefs below and as always, if you have any questions, please contact the center at 618-656-0300 or info@mainstcc.org.

Trip to New Orleans with a Cruise to Mexico!

October 3-10, 2017

Main Street Community Center is pleased to announce a motor coach trip to New Orleans, LA with a 4-night Carnival cruise to Mexico. The tour includes motor coach transportation, 7 nights lodging with breakfast each day including 4 nights in balcony rooms on the Carnival Triumph. The trip includes 16 meals including a New Orleans style dinner at Court of Two Sisters, a guided tour of New Orleans, a 4-night cruise with a stop in Cozumel, Mexico, and an en route stay at the Gold Strike Hotel and Casino with $15 FREE play. Price is $1450/person for double occupancy. Single rates available. Limited registration. The Center is offering an EARLY BIRD special: $25 per person discount if registered by 1/25/17 plus a $25 per person discount for Friends Discount members. Interested parties should contact the Community Center: info@mainstcc.org or (618) 656-0300.

Main Street Community Center

Inclement Weather Information

The Community Center will be closed for inclement weather when Edwardsville District 7 schools are cancelled. Please tune in to FOX2, KMOV, or KSDK for closing information. The Home Delivered Meals program will also be cancelled on days the Community Center is closed for inclement weather; no meals will be delivered. For more information: call 656-0300 or email info@mainstcc.org.

Center Closed for Martin Luther King Day

Main Street Community Center will be closed on January 16th in honor of Martin Luther King Day. The Center will re-open on Tuesday, January 17 from 8am-4pm.

Lunch with Friends at Wang Gang

Wednesday January 18 at 11:30

Join some friends for lunch at one of Edwardsville’s favorite spots Wang Gang! Meet at the Center and take the bus or meet us there! Diners will pay for their own lunch. The Center will make reservations. Please RSVP to the Community Center at 618.656.0300 by Thursday, January 12th if you would like to join the group.

Dining with Friends

2nd Wednesday, January 11 Stur

Do you like to eat out at restaurants? Have a dinner with friends from Main Street Community Center. On the second Wednesday of each month, participants will gather at a restaurant in the area for dinner. January’s dinner will be at 5:30pm at Stur on Wednesday January 11th. The Center staff will make reservations. Please call the Center at (618) 656-0300 or email info@mainstcc.org by Friday, January 6 if you would like to join the group. Diners will provide own transportation and pay for their own dinner.

Are You Socially Crafty?

Tuesdays at 9:30am



Main Street Community Center is having an open craft time on Tuesdays for those who enjoy arts and crafts like knitting, crocheting, scrapbooking, coloring and more. Bring your own supplies, work on your craft, learn new crafts, socialize and have fun! Come and craft every Tuesday at 9:30 am until 11:00 am. All are welcome. Contact the Center at 656-0300 or email info@mainstcc.org for more information.

Tai Chi

Wednesday Evenings 7-9pm



BEGINNERS WELCOME! A new class starts January 4th. Tai Chi is offered at the Center on Wednesday nights. Tai Chi movements are a practice in a slow, balanced, relaxed manner and are more physically challenging than they appear. This class runs in a 17- week session for $100. If you have any questions, please contact the instructor Terry Staebel at (618) 939-4731.

Stretch & Move Classes

Tuesday, Thursday and Fridays 8am



Flexibility and fitness are important as one ages. Join others at Main Street Community Center for Stretch and Move exercise on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays from 8:00-9:00am. The cost is $1 per class or FREE for Members of the Friends Discount Program. Contact the Center with questions or for more information: info@mainstcc.org or 618-656-0300.

MSCC Hosts Blood Pressure Checks

Tuesday, January 10 and Monday, January 23



Main Street Community Center will host FREE blood pressure checks on Tuesday, January 10 from 11:00am 12:00pm and Monday, January 23 from 11:00am 12:00 pm. Stop in to have your pressure checked for FREE! Thank you to Jenny Hinkle, RN for volunteering her time. No registration required walk-in only.

BUNCO

January 18th

Come out and play Bunco at the Community Center on the 3rd Wednesday of every month at 1:00pm. There will be prizes and giveaways. Beginners are welcome; it is an easy game to learn. Don’t miss this fun opportunity! For information, email info@mainstcc.org or call the Community Center at 656-0300.

Do you like to play games/cards?

We have an activity at the Main Street Community Center for you!

Main Street Community Center offers a variety of games/cards.

*Pinochle is played on Mondays from 12:00pm 3:00pm and Thursdays from 12:00 3:00.

*Bingo is played on Tuesdays and Fridays from 1:00pm 3:00pm.

*Duplicate Bridge is played on Wednesdays from 9:00am 12:00pm.

*Bridge is played on the 2nd and 4th Fridays of the month from 12:00pm 3:00pm.

*Euchre is played on the 1st and 3rd Mondays of the month from 9:30am 11:30am.

*Bunco is played on the 3rd Wednesday of the month at 1:00pm.

*Pokeno is Tuesday January 10 at 1:00pm

* Whoopee is Tuesday January 24 at 1:00pm

All are welcome! To find out more about these activities, contact the Community Center: 656-0300 or info@mainstcc.org. *Some game dates are changed if they conflict with a Center holiday. Please contact the Center to verify game times.

Pajama Party Breakfast for Lunch

January 10th 11:00 12:30

Join us for a fun lunch! The Main Street Community Center will be serving breakfast for lunch on Tuesday January 10 from 11:00- 12:30pm. Lunch is $8.00, $6.00 if you are in the FRIENDS Discount Program. Wear your pajamas to get a FREE bingo card. RSVP and pay by January 6: 656-0300 or info@mainstcc.org.

SHIP (State Health Insurance Assistance Program) Counselor at MSCC

January 4 Walk-ins



Do you have questions about your Medicare plan? Main Street Community Center, in partnership with Edwardsville Township, is offering a helpful service for area seniors. A SHIP (State Health Insurance Assistance Program) Counselor will be at the Center on January 4 from 1:00pm-3:00 pm. No appointments are required; walk-ins accepted. For questions contact the Center: 656-0300 or info@mainstcc.org.

Have You Seen These $$$ Saving Services? (You may qualify!)

Wednesday, January 4th 1-3pm



A representative from the Edwardsville Township Office will be at the Community Center to assist with Health Insurance Counseling (SHIP counseling), Gas/Electric Bill Help (Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program), and License Plate Discount (Benefit Access: “Circuit Breaker”) . No appointment required, walk-ins welcome on Wednesday, January 4, 2017 from 1:00pm-3:00 p.m. For questions, contact the Community Center: 656-0300 or info@mainstcc.org.

Square Dancing at MSCC

Get moving to the music at Main Street Community Center by square dancing! Square dancing will be held January 10th, 17th, 24th, and 31th at 7:00 pm. If you have questions, contact the Center: 656-0300 or info@mainstcc.org.

Paralegal Services

Wednesday, January 25

Need a Power of Attorney, DNR Directive or updated will? Make an appointment with the Paralegal at Main Street Community Center on Wednesday, January 25 from 1:00pm-3:00 pm. To reserve your time, contact the Center: 656-0300 or info@mainstcc.org. Thank you to the Lincoln Legal Assistance Foundation for providing this service.

Daytime Book Club Meeting

2nd Thursday at 1:00pm

On Thursday, January 12, at 1:00pm The Secret Chord by Geraldine Brooks will be discussed at the daytime book club. The book club welcomes all. Cost is $1/FREE to members of the Friends Discount Program.

Evening Book Club Meeting

3rd Wednesday at 7:00pm



Join the Center’s evening book club on Wednesday, January 18, at 7:00 pm The Witches: Salem, Suspicion, Betrayal, and Hysteria in 1692 by Stacy Schiff will be discussed. The book club is open to all. Cost is $1/FREE to Members of the Friends Discount Program. The February book selection will be The Underground Railroad by Colson Whitehead.

Crazy Hat Bingo at the Community Center

January 17

Wear a crazy hat to Bingo Tuesday, January 17th and get a free card! Bingo is hosted Tuesdays and Fridays each week, from 1:00pm-3:00pm. Come on by and play. For information, email info@mainstcc.org or call the Community Center at 656-0300.

Support MSCC with a Schnuck’s eScrip Card

Support Main Street Community Center every time you shop at Schnuck’s. eScrip cards are available by contacting the Center (656-0300 or info@mainstcc.org) or by picking one up at your local Schnuck’s store. You can designate the Community Center to receive a percentage of your purchases every time you shop.

Support MSCC through Amazon Smile

Do you order items through Amazon? You can help the Community Center at no additional cost every time you place an order on qualified purchases! To learn more, go to smile.amazon.com and choose Main Street Community Center as your charity of choice. Then, just visit the smile.amazon.com site to make your purchases. If you are a Prime member, you still receive all of those benefits. It’s just an extra way to help the Community Center with purchases you already make. If you have questions or need additional information, please email info@mainstcc.org or call (618) 656-0300 and ask for Sara or Michelle.

Sign Up to Receive the Community Center Newsletter

Printed and E-Versions Available

The monthly electronic newsletter of Main Street Community Center is FREE. Email info@mainstcc.org or call 656-0300 if you wish to subscribe and learn more about Community Center programs and activities. If you do not have access to the Internet, you may contact the Center to receive a copy via US Mail: (618) 656-0300.

Volunteers Needed at the Community Center

Call Today!

Are you looking for a rewarding volunteer opportunity? Main Street Community Center is in need of volunteers to help with special events, to substitute at the front reception desk, and to substitute for home-delivered meals delivery. For more information, please call the Community Center at 656-0300.

