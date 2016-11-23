EDWARDSVILLE - Main Street Community Center, located at 1003 N. Main Street, has been serving the greater Edwardsville area since 1974. The Center is committed to providing a broad range of group and individual activities and services that respond to the needs and interests of individuals spanning several generations, including older adults, families, caregivers, and other members of the community.

MSCC has provided a news bundle for the month of December. Read the news briefs below and as always, if you have any questions, please contact the center at 618-656-0300 or info@mainstcc.org.

Edwardsville Municipal Band Christmas Concert

Sunday, December 4

Come and hear the sounds of the season Sunday, December 4 at 7:00pm. The Edwardsville Municipal Band is presenting a Christmas Concert at the Edwardsville High School. Tickets at the door, all proceeds benefit the Main Street Community Center. For more information, email info@mainstcc.org or call 618-656-0300.

Christmas Luncheon

Tuesday, December 20, 2016 11:00-12:30pm

EDWARDSVILLE – Merry Christmas! The Main Street Community Center will be celebrating Christmas dinner with ham, sweet potatoes, green beans, salad, roll, and dessert. Cost is $10.00 or $8.00 if you are a Friends Discount Member. Please RSVP by December 16, no late RSVPs will be accepted. Payment is required at time of sign-up.

Edwardsville High School Holiday Concert

Wednesday, December 7

EDWARDSVILLE – Come out and enjoy the wonderful holiday music presented by the EHS band, orchestra and choir! The benefit concert will be held on Wednesday, December 7 at 7pm at Edwardsville High School, 6161 Center Grove Road. $5.00 suggested donation – all proceeds benefit Main Street Community Center.

Center Closures for the Christmas Holiday

December 23-January 2

EDWARDSVILLE – Main Street Community Center will be closed from December 23 through January 2 for the holiday season and to resurface floors. The Center will re-open Tuesday, January 3 at 8am.

Become CPR Certified!

December 1st OR 15th 5:30-8:30pm

EDWARDSVILLE— CPR is a procedure to support and maintain breathing and circulation for an infant, child or adult who has stopped breathing and/or whose heart has stopped. Learn this life saving tool in a fun, nurturing environment where you are encouraged to ask questions. Learn CPR from a professional firefighter with almost 20 years of experience. Classes are American Heart Association certified. Cost is $75 per person (cash, debit or credit). To register email: sheltonleew@gmail.com or call 314-413-2100.

Dining with Friends

Wednesday, December 14 – Andria’s Countryside Restaurant

EDWARDSVILLE – Do you like to eat out at restaurants? Have a dinner with friends from Main Street Community Center. On the second Wednesday of each month, participants will gather at a restaurant in the area for dinner. December’s dinner will be at 5:30pm at Andria’s Countryside Restaurant on Wednesday, December 14. The Center staff will make reservations. Please call the Center at (618) 656-0300 or email info@mainstcc.org by Monday, December 12th if you would like to join the group. Diners will provide own transportation and pay for their own dinner.

Lunch with Friends

Wednesday, December 21 – Mike Shannon’s Grill

EDWARDSVILLE – Join some friends for lunch at Mike Shannon’s Grill Wednesday, December 21st at 11:30am. Meet at the Center at 11:10am and take the bus or meet us there! Diners will pay for their own lunch. The Center will make reservations, please RSVP to the Main Street Community Center at (618) 656-0300 or email info@mainstcc.org by Thursday December 15th if you would like to join the group.

Are You Socially Crafty?

Tuesdays at 9:30am

EDWARDSVILLE – Main Street Community Center is having an open craft time on Tuesdays for those who enjoy arts and crafts like knitting, crocheting, scrapbooking, coloring and more. Bring your own supplies, work on your craft, learn new crafts, socialize and have fun! Come and craft every Tuesday at 9:30 am until 11:00 am. All are welcome. Contact the Center at 656-0300 or email info@mainstcc.org for more information.

Tai Chi

NEW CLASS Starts on January 4th

EDWARDSVILLE – Tai Chi is offered at the Center on Wednesday nights. Tai Chi movements are a practice in a slow, balanced, relaxed manner and are more physically challenging than they appear. This class runs in a 17- week session for $100. Start dates are the first Wednesday of January, May, and September. The instructors will allow late registrants on a prorated fee schedule. If you have any questions, please contact the instructor Terry Staebel at (618) 939-4731.

Stretch & Move Classes

Tuesday, Thursday and Fridays – 8am

EDWARDSVILLE – Flexibility and fitness are important as one ages. Join others at Main Street Community Center for Stretch and Move exercise on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays from 8:00-9:00am. The cost is $1 per class or FREE for Members of the Friends Discount Program. Contact the Center with questions or for more information: info@mainstcc.org or 618-656-0300.

MSCC Hosts Blood Pressure Checks

Tuesday December 20

EDWARDSVILLE – Main Street Community Center will host FREE blood pressure checks on Tuesday December 20 from 11:00am – 12:00pm. Stop in to have your pressure checked for FREE! Thank you to Jenny Hinkle, RN for volunteering her time. No registration required – walk-in only.

MSCC Hosts A1c Diabetes Testing

Wednesday, December 14

EDWARDSVILLE – Main Street Community Center will host a FREE A1c Diabetes Testing on Wednesday, December 14 from 9:30am – 11:00am. Come have your A1c checked for FREE! No fasting required. Thank you to the Edwardsville-Glen Carbon Junior Service Club and Alton Memorial Hospital for sponsoring this important health program. No registration required – walk in only. Limited to first 10.

BUNCO

Wednesday, December 21

EDWARDSVILLE— Come out and play Bunco at the Community Center on the 3rd Wednesday of every month at 1:00pm. There will be prizes and giveaways. Beginners are welcome; it is an easy game to learn. Don’t miss this fun opportunity! Thank you to Mary Jo Smith of Hospice of Southern Illinois for sponsoring this fun game! For information, email info@mainstcc.org or call the Community Center at 656-0300.

HOLIDAY POKENO PARTY!

Tuesday, December 13

EDWARDSVILLE— Join us for a light lunch, dessert, and a game of Pokeno on Tuesday, December 13th from 11:30am – 2:00pm. Let’s celebrated the holiday season together with food, fun & fellowship! Thank you to Wanda Todoroff of Eden Village for sponsoring this fun event! Please RSVP to the Center at info@mainstcc.org or call 656-0300.

Do you like to play games/cards?

We have an activity at the Main Street Community Center for you!

EDWARDSVILLE – Main Street Community Center offers a variety of games/cards.

*Pinochle is played on Mondays from 12:00pm – 3:00pm and Thursdays from 12:00 – 3:00.

*Bingo is played on Tuesdays and Fridays from 1:00pm – 3:00pm.

*Duplicate Bridge is played on Wednesdays from 9:00am – 12:00pm.

*Bridge is played on the 1st and 3rd Fridays from 12:00pm – 3:00pm.

*Euchre is played on the first and third Monday of the month from 9:30am – 11:30am.

*Bunco is played on the 3rd Wednesday of the month at 1:00pm.

All are welcome! To find out more about these activities, contact the Community Center: 656-0300 or info@mainstcc.org

*Some games dates are changed if they conflict with a Center holiday. Please contact the Center to verify game times.

SHIP (State Health Insurance Assistance Program) Counselor at MSCC

Wednesday, December 7 – Walk-Ins Only

EDWARDSVILLE – Do you have questions about your Medicare plan? Main Street Community Center, in partnership with Edwardsville Township, is offering a helpful service for area seniors: A SHIP (State Health Insurance Assistance Program) Counselor will be at the Center on December 7th from 1:00pm-3:00 pm. No appointments are required; walk-ins only. For questions contact the Center: 656-0300 or info@mainstcc.org.

Have You Seen These $$$ Saving Services? (You may qualify!)

Wednesday, December 7th from 1-3pm

EDWARDSVILLE – A representative from the Edwardsville Township Office will be at the Community Center to assist with Gas/Electric Bill Help (Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program) and License Plate Discount (Benefit Access: “Circuit Breaker”) . No appointment required, walk-ins welcome on Wednesday, December 7, 2016 from 1:00pm-3:00 p.m. For questions, contact the Community Center: 656-0300 or info@mainstcc.org.

Square Dancing at MSCC

EDWARDSVILLE – Get moving to the music at Main Street Community Center by square dancing! Square dancing will be held December 13th and 20th at 7:00 pm. If you have questions, contact the Center: 656-0300 or info@mainstcc.org.

Paralegal Services

Returning in January 2017

EDWARDSVILLE – Need a Power of Attorney, DNR Directive or updated will? The paralegal will return to the Main Street Community Center in January 2017. To reserve your time, contact the Center: 656-0300 or info@mainstcc.org. Thank you to the Lincoln Legal Assistance Foundation for providing this important service.

Daytime Book Club Meeting

2nd Thursday at 1:00pm

EDWARDSVILLE— On Thursday, December 8, at 1:00pm The Secret Chord by Geraldine Brooks will be discussed at the daytime book club. The book club welcomes all. Cost is $1/FREE to members of the Friends Discount Program.

Evening Book Club Meeting

December 14 at 7:00pm

EDWARDSVILLE — Join the Center’s evening book club on Wednesday, December 14, at 7:00 pm. The Witches: Salem, Suspicion, Betrayal, and Hysteria in 1692 by Stacy Schiff will be discussed. The book club is open to all. Cost is $1/FREE to Members of the Friends Discount Program. The January book selection will be The Underground Railroad by Colson Whitehead.

Color Bingo at the Community Center

December 20 – Red and Green

EDWARDSVILLE - Wear the designated color to Bingo and get a free card! Tuesday, December 20th wear something red and green. Bingo is hosted Tuesdays and Fridays each week, from 1:00pm-3:00pm. Come on by and play. For information, email info@mainstcc.org or call the Community Center at 656-0300.

Pajama Party

Tuesday, January 10

EDWARDSVILLE - Breakfast for lunch! Wear your pajamas to lunch, stay for bingo and get a FREE card if wearing pajamas. Breakfast will be served: egg casserole, pancakes, sausage, toast, fruit and juice. $8.00/person or $6.00 for Friends Discount Members. Please RSVP by January 6. Payment is required at time of sign-up.

Support MSCC with a Schnuck’s eScrip Card

EDWARDSVILLE – Support Main Street Community Center every time you shop at Schnuck’s. eScrip cards are available by contacting the Center (656-0300 or info@mainstcc.org) or by picking one up at your local Schnuck’s store. You can designate the Community Center to receive a percentage of your purchases every time you shop!

Support MSCC through Amazon Smile

EDWARDSVILLE – Do you order items through Amazon? You can help the Community Center at no additional cost every time you place an order on qualified purchases! To learn more, go to smile.amazon.com and choose Main Street Community Center as your charity of choice. Then, just visit the smile.amazon.com site to make your purchases. If you are a Prime member, you still receive all of those benefits. It’s just an extra way to help the Community Center with purchases you already make. If you have questions or need additional information, please email info@mainstcc.org or call (618) 656-0300 and ask for Theresa, Michelle or Sara.

Sign Up to Receive the Community Center Newsletter

Printed and E-Versions Available

EDWARDSVILLE – The monthly electronic newsletter of Main Street Community Center is FREE. Email info@mainstcc.org or call 656-0300 if you wish to subscribe and learn more about Community Center programs and activities. If you do not have access to the Internet, you may contact the Center to receive a copy via US Mail: (618) 656-0300.

Volunteers Needed at the Community Center

Call Today!

EDWARDSVILLE – Are you looking for a rewarding volunteer opportunity? Main Street Community Center is welcomes volunteers to help with home-delivered meal delivery, reception desk and event assistance. For more information, please call the Community Center at 656-0300.

