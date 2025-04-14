EDWARDSVILLE – Main Street Community Center is excited to partner with Sunrise Tours to offer the Dakotas Showcase Travel Trip, an unforgettable journey through the American frontier. This adventure, scheduled for June 10-17, 2025, will feature a Theodore Roosevelt Experience in Medora, a full-day tour of the Black Hills, and visits to iconic landmarks such as Mount Rushmore, Crazy Horse Memorial, and Badlands National Park.

Article continues after sponsor message

To provide interested travelers with all the details, Main Street Community Center will host an informational meeting on April 22, 2025 at 10 a.m. at its location in Edwardsville, Ill. Attendees will have the opportunity to learn about the itinerary, pricing, and registration process. As an added incentive, everyone who attends the meeting will be entered into a drawing to win $100 off their trip, provided they sign up that day or have already registered.

This trip, organized by Sunrise Tours, offers a unique chance to explore the rich history and breathtaking landscapes of the Dakotas, including guided tours, museum visits, and a live performance of the Medora Musical with other community members. Whether you're a history buff, nature enthusiast, or simply looking for a memorable travel experience, the Dakotas Showcase Travel Trip promises something for everyone.

For more information, visit Main Street Community Center or contact them at (618) 656-0300.

More like this: