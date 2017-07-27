TRANSPORTATION PROGRAMS

Community Center Offers Door-to-Door Transportation - for Seniors 60+ and Disabled Adults

Edwardsville, IL – Main Street Community Center offers Door-to-Door Transportation for seniors (60+) and disabled adults. Local rides are provided to Edwardsville residents to Center activities, medical appointments, pharmacies, grocery stores, beauty shops/barber shops, shopping centers, government offices, volunteer and paid work locations and much more. Riders must be 60+ years of age or disabled, including part-time disability due to an injury or surgery. Rides are scheduled by appointments offered Monday through Friday from 8:00am – 3:00pm. There are no required bus fees to ride, only a suggested donation of $1.00/one-way ride. Contact the Center for questions or to get registered as a rider: (618) 656-0300 or info@mainstcc.org.

NUTRITION PROGRAMS

Fresh Home-Delivered Meals for Seniors & Disabled Adults - Edwardsville & Glen Carbon Residents

Edwardsville, IL – Main Street Community Center has been serving home-delivered meals to residents of Edwardsville and Glen Carbon for over 35 years. Fresh meals are prepared daily by a certified local caterer and delivered by trained, caring volunteers who provide a check-in with clients Monday-Friday. Cost is $4.00/day and billed monthly. A refundable deposit of $75 is due at registration. To find out more about home-delivered meals, please contact the Community Center: (618) 656-0300 or info@mainstcc.org.

Fresh Congregate Meals for Seniors & Disabled Adults - Tuesdays & Fridays



Edwardsville, IL – Main Street Community Center serves congregate meals two days a week: Tuesdays and Fridays from 11:00am-12:30pm. Cost is $5.00/meal and includes iced tea or coffee. Friends Discount Members receive a discounted price of $4.00/meal. Advance reservations are required by contacting the Center by 12 noon the day before. To get registered for the congregate meal program, contact the Center: (618) 656-0300 or info@mainstcc.org.

New FREE Food Program for Area Seniors Who Qualify - August Enrollment - by Appointment Only

Edwardsville, IL – Main Street Community Center and the St. Louis Area Foodbank are partnering to bring the Commodity Supplemental Food Program (CSFP) Senior Assistance Program to our area! If you or someone you know meets the following qualifications, they can receive a monthly box of nonperishable foods to supplement their diet:

60+ years of age

Monthly income of $1,307 or below

Resident of Madison or St. Clair County

Please note: We have enrolled the maximum number of clients we can assist at this time. However, we are taking applications for the waiting list until more boxes become available.

Enrollment is scheduled for July 20th from 10:00am-12:00pm at Main Street Community Center. Please contact the Center to schedule an appointment: (618) 656-0300 or info@mainstcc.org.

INFORMATION & ASSISTANCE PROGRAMS

Benefit Access Program Assistance - Wednesday, August 2 1:00-3:00pm



Edwardsville, IL – A representative from the Edwardsville Township Office will be at the Community Center to assist with License Plate Discount (Benefit Access: “Circuit Breaker”) . No appointment required; walk-ins welcome on Wednesday, August 2, 2017 from 1:00pm-3:00pm. For questions, contact the Community Center: (618) 656-0300 or info@mainstcc.org.

SHIP (State Health Insurance Assistance Program) Counselor

at the Community Center - Wednesday, August 2 1:00-3:00pm



Edwardsville, IL – Do you have questions about your Medicare plan? Main Street Community Center, in partnership with Edwardsville Township, is offering a helpful service for area seniors. A SHIP (State Health Insurance Assistance Program) Counselor will be at the Community Center on Wednesday, August 2, 2017 from 1:00pm-3:00 pm. No appointments are required; walk-in only. For questions contact the Center: (618) 656-0300 or info@mainstcc.org.

Paralegal Services Available for Seniors (60+) at the Community Center - Wednesday, August 23 1:00-3:00pm

Edwardsville, IL – Need a Power of Attorney, DNR Directive or updated will? Make an appointment with the Paralegal at Main Street Community Center on Wednesday, August 23 from 1:00pm-3:00pm. To reserve your time, contact the Center: (618) 656-0300 or info@mainstcc.org. Thank you to Land of Lincoln Legal Assistance Foundation for providing this important service.

Rules of the Road - Thursday, October 26 1:00-3:00pm

Edwardsville, IL—Main Street Community Center is offering a review of the Illinois Rules of the Road on Thursday, October 26 from 1:00-3:00pm. This is a FREE program. To register contact the Center: (618) 656-0300 or info@mainstcc.org.

AARP Smart Driver Course - August 8-9 12:00-4:00pm

Edwardsville, IL –AARP will present their Smart Driver course (formerly known as 55 Alive) at Main Street Community Center August 8 -9, 2017 from 12:00-4:00 pm each day. Smart Driver is a two-day course that assists students with effective safe driving practices, Illinois state laws and traffic rules, proper vehicle maintenance. Course completion may qualify you for a discount through your insurance company. The price of the course is $15 for AARP members (bring your card) and $20 for all others. Cash or checks payable to AARP will be accepted. To register contact the Center: 656-0300 or info@mainstcc.org.

HEALTH SCREENING PROGRAMS

MSCC Hosts Blood Pressure Checks - Tuesday, August 1 and Thursday, August 17



Edwardsville, IL – Main Street Community Center will host FREE blood pressure checks on Tuesday, August 1 from 11:00am – 12:00pm and Thursday, August 17 from 11:00am – 12:00 pm. Stop in to have your pressure checked for FREE! No registration required. No age requirement – walk-in only.

Senior Health Screenings at Edwardsville and Glen Carbon Libraries - Friday August 11 and November 10

Edwardsville, IL – Main Street Community Center is proud to partner with Anderson Hospital, Edwardsville Public Library and Glen Carbon Centennial Library to provide FREE health screenings to seniors (60+) throughout 2017. Screenings are scheduled for Friday, August 11, 2017 from 10:00am-12:00pm at the Glen Carbon Centennial Library and Friday, November 10, 2017 from 10:00am-12:00pm at the Edwardsville Public Library. To schedule an appointment, contact the Community Center: (618) 656-0300 or info@mainstcc.org.

EDUCATION PROGRAMS



Dine and Discover (Formerly Lunch & Learn) - Wednesday, August 8 11:00am – 1:00pm

Edwardsville, IL –The Center is pleased to host a presentation by Pam Lippert, Senior Wildlife Technician and Outreach Coordinator at Treehouse Wildlife Center. The program is $5.00 and includes a catered lunch, FREE for Friends Discount Members. Please contact the Center in advance with any special dietary needs. RSVP by Monday, July 31. Space is limited and payment is required at time of registration. The Center bus will be available for transport; please arrange a transportation appointment at time of registration. Sign-up at the Center; email info@mainstcc.org or call (618) 656-0300 for more information.

Now Accepting Volunteers for the Junior – Senior Pen Pal Program

Edwardsville, IL –Main Street Community Center is pleased to be partnering once again with Valerie Morrisey and her 4th Grade Class at Cassens Elementary School for the 2017-18 Pen Pal Program! Pen pals are asked to write (or type) 4-5 letters throughout the school year. Letters are distributed to and from the students through Community Center staff and Program Volunteer Carol Peterson. Senior Pals should be 55+ years of age, complete a Volunteer Form and a criminal background check. Pals will have a “Cookies and Milk” reception at the end of the school year where they can meet their pal, do crafts, and play games together. If you’re interested in participating contact the Community Center: (618) 656-0300 or info@mainstcc.org.

Art Exhibits at Community Center - Feature Local Artists

Edwardsville, IL – Main Street Community Center has an art gallery where local artists’ work is featured throughout the year. Exhibits rotate every 6-8 weeks. Stop by to view the exhibit anytime Monday-Friday from 8:00am-3:00pm: 1003 North Main Street., Edwardsville, IL.

Afternoon Book Club Meeting - Thursday, August 10 at 1:00pm

Edwardsville, IL— The Daytime Book Club meets at the Main Street Community Center on the 2nd Thursday of each month at 1:00pm. On Thursday, August 10, the group will discuss The Forever Girl by Alexander McCall Smith. The book club welcomes all. Cost is $1/FREE to members of the Friends Discount Program. The September book selection will be determined at the August meeting.

Evening Book Club Meeting - Wednesday, August 16 at 7:00pm



Edwardsville, IL — Join the Main Street Community Center’s evening book club on the 3rd Wednesday of each month at 7:00pm. On August 16th the group will discuss Moo by Jane Smiley. The book club is open to all. Cost is $1/FREE to Members of the Friends Discount Program. The September book selection is Bloody Hell and a Slice of Pie by local author P. L. Hughes.

Write Your Own Story

Edwardsville, IL – The Main Street Community Center “Write Your Own Story” class will not meet during the month of August. Class will resume in September. For more information on this great class, contact the Community Center: (618) 656-0300 or info@mainstcc.org.

RECREATION PROGRAMS

Main Street Community Center Announces Holiday Trip to Chicago - December 6-8, 2017

Article continues after sponsor message

Edwardsville, IL – Main Street Community Center is pleased to announce a fabulous holiday motor coach trip to Chicago. The trip includes motor coach transportation, and 2 nights lodging at the Whitehall Hotel, a boutique hotel. Travelers will shop at Christkindlmarket Chicago, Michigan Avenue, State Street and The Promenade in Bolingbrook. The group will enjoy a four-course dinner at Petterino’s Restaurant, a ticket to see A Christmas Carol at the Goodman Theatre, a trip to Lou Malnati’s Pizzeria, and lunch in the Walnut Room at Macy’s on State Street. Price is $599/person for double occupancy. Single rates available. Limited registration. Interested parties should contact the Community Center: info@mainstcc.org or (618) 656-0300.

Main Street Community Center Culinary Experience - October 18, 2017 8:00am – 7:30pm

Edwardsville, IL – Main Street Community Center is offering a wonderful opportunity to see some of the culinary treasures St. Louis has to offer. The trip includes a tour at Chocolate, Chocolate, Chocolate; lunch at Favazza’s on the Hill; stops at DiGregorio’s Market, Herbaria, Missouri Baking Company; shopping at Penzeys Spices, Vom Fass, Kakao Chocolate, and The Wine and Cheese Place. We will end the day with dinner on your own at Hendel’s Market. The cost is $75 per person and includes all tips and motor coach transportation with space for coolers under the bus to store all your purchases! Reservation deadlines October 1, 2017. Interested parties should contact the Community Center: info@mainstcc.org or (618) 656-0300.

Day Trips to St. Louis Art Museum, The Butterfly House, and Cardinal Hall of Fame - August 23, September 27, October 25

Edwardsville, IL – The Main Street Community Center day trip season continues in August with a trip to the St. Louis Art Museum. Lunch is on your own at Panorama Restaurant. Departure for the day trip is 9:30am on Wednesday, August 23. The cost is $15 and includes Center bus transportation and lunch. Registration opens July 3rd. Fee must be paid at time of registration. Limited seats available.

On September 27, the Center is offering a day trip to the Butterfly House. Departure for the day trip is 9:15am. The cost is $21 and includes Center bus transportation. Lunch is on your own at Edgewild Winery. Registration begins on August 1st; fee must be paid at time of registration. Limited seats available.

On October 25th, the Center is offering a day trip to the Cardinals Hall of Fame and Museum. Departure for the day trip is 9:30am. The cost is $27 and includes motor coach transportation and admission to the museum. Lunch is on your own at Cardinal Nation Restaurant. Registration opens September 1st, fee must be paid at time of registration. Limited seating available.

For more information about our Day Trips, please contact the Center at info@mainstcc.org or (618) 656-0300.

NEW PROGRAM: Main Street Community Center Walking Club - August 1st, 8th, 22nd, and 29th

Edwardsville, IL— Join your Main Street Community Center friends for Walking with Wanda in August:

Tuesday, August 1: 9:00-10:00am at the Gardens at SIUE, 6 Arboretum Ln., Edwardsville

Tuesday, August 8: 9:00-10:00am at Miner Park, 194 S. Main St., Glen Carbon

Tuesday, August 15: 9:00-10:00am at Joe Glik Park, 710 E. Lake Dr., Edwardsville

Tuesday, August 22: 9:00-10:00am at The Historic Leclaire Neighborhood, 600 Troy Rd., Edwardsville

Tuesday, August 29: 9:00-10:00am at Edwardsville Township Park, 6368 Center Grove Rd., Edwardsville

This is a stroll, not a race. Walkers will enjoy a history lesson with each walk, learning about the location and its role in the community. In case of inclement weather (<45 degrees, >85 degrees, rain/sleet/snow/ice), walks will take place in the Eden Village Atrium, 400 S. Station Rd., Glen Carbon. Thank you to Wanda Todoroff from Eden Village for volunteering to lead this new program.

Join Us for a Discovery Day Trip - Friday, September 15

Edwardsville, IL – Join us for a Discovery Day Trip: RECYCLING, A First-Hand Look! The trip includes motor coach transportation, all tips, lunch, tour of Republic Services landfill (IL) and recycle materials facility (MO), and stop for snacks at Old Town Donuts in Florissant, MO. Departure for the day trip is 9:45 on Friday, September 15. The cost is $48 per person, $46 for Friends Discount Members. Fee is due with registration.

Meditation - Tuesdays

Edwardsville, IL— Join us at Main Street Community Center for Meditation instruction and practice from 10:00 am to 11:00am. For more information, please contact the Center at info@mainstcc.org or (618) 656-0300.

New Program: Spiritual Reality - Thursday August 3 and 17

Edwardsville, IL— Learn how to live a happier life that reflects your individuality. Class is held the first and third Thursdays at Main Street Community Center at 7:00pm. No charge. For more information, please contact the Center at info@mainstcc.org or (618) 656-0300.

Dining with Friends - Wednesday, August 9 at 5:30pm

Edwardsville, IL –Have dinner with friends from Main Street Community Center. On the second Wednesday of each month, participants will gather at a restaurant in the area for dinner. August’s dinner will be on August 9th at Crushed Red at 5:30pm. Contact the Center at (618) 656-0300 or email info@mainstcc.org by Monday, August 7th if you would like to join the group. Center staff will make reservations. Diners will provide own transportation and pay for their own dinner.

Tai Chi - Wednesday Evenings 7-9pm



Edwardsville, IL – Tai Chi is offered at Main Street Community Center on Wednesday nights and beginners are welcome! Tai Chi movements are a practice in a slow, balanced, relaxed manner and are more physically challenging than they appear. Classes run in 17- week sessions for $100. Session start dates are the first Wednesday of May and September, but you may join in mid-session. If you have any questions, please contact instructor Terry Staebel at (618) 939-4731.

Square Dancing at MSCC - Tuesday Evenings 7-9pm



Edwardsville, IL – Get moving to the music at Main Street Community Center by square dancing! Intermediate level square dancing will be held on Tuesday, August 8th, 22nd, and 29th from 7:00 – 9:00pm. Singles are welcome. Fees apply, see caller/leader. If you have questions, contact the Center: (618) 656-0300 or info@mainstcc.org.

Stretch & Move Classes - Tuesday, Thursday and Friday – 8am



Edwardsville, IL – Flexibility and fitness are important as one ages! Join others at Main Street Community Center for low-impact, senior designed Stretch and Move exercise on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays from 8:00-9:00am. The cost is $1 per class or FREE for members of the Friends Discount Program. Contact the Center with questions or for more information: info@mainstcc.org or (618) 656-0300.

BUNCO - Wednesday, August 16

Edwardsville, IL— Come out and play Bunco at the Community Center on the 3rd Wednesday of every month at 1:00pm. There will be prizes and giveaways. Beginners are welcome; it is an easy game to learn. Don’t miss this fun opportunity! Thank you to Mary Jo Smith of Hospice of Southern Illinois for sponsoring this event. For information, email info@mainstcc.org or call the Community Center at (618) 656-0300.

Do you like to play games/cards? - We have an activity at the Main Street Community Center for you!

Edwardsville, IL – Main Street Community Center offers a variety of games/cards.

Pinochle is played on Mondays and Thursdays from 12:00pm – 3:00pm

Bingo is played on Tuesdays and Fridays from 1:00pm – 3:00pm.

Duplicate Bridge is played on Wednesdays from 9:00am – 12:00pm.

Contract Bridge is played on the 2nd and 4th Fridays of the month from 12:00pm – 3:00pm.

Euchre is played on the 2nd and 4th Mondays of the month from 9:00am – 11:00am.

Bunco is played on the 3 rd Wednesday of the month from 1:00 – 2:00pm.

Wednesday of the month from 1:00 – 2:00pm. Pokeno is played the second Tuesday of the month from 1:00pm-2:00pm.

Puzzle Room is open Monday-Friday from 8:00am-4:00pm.

*Some game dates are changed if they conflict with a Center holiday.

All are welcome! To find out more about these activities, contact the Community Center: (618) 656-0300 or info@mainstcc.org.

GENERAL INFORMATION

Support MSCC with a Schnuck’s eScrip Card

Edwardsville, IL – Support Main Street Community Center every time you shop at Schnuck’s! eScrip cards are available by contacting the Center at (618) 656-0300 or info@mainstcc.org or by picking one up at your local Schnuck’s store. You can designate the Community Center to receive a percentage of your purchases every time you shop.

Support MSCC through Amazon Smile

Edwardsville, IL – Do you order items through Amazon? You can help the Community Center at no additional cost every time you place an order on qualified purchases! To learn more, go to smile.amazon.com and choose Main Street Community Center as your charity of choice. Then visit the smile.amazon.com site to make your purchases. If you are an Amazon Prime member, you still receive all of those benefits. It’s just an extra way to help the Community Center with purchases you already make. If you have questions or need additional information, please email info@mainstcc.org or call (618) 656-0300.

Sign Up to Receive the Main Street Community Center Newsletter - Printed and E-Versions Available



Edwardsville, IL – The monthly electronic newsletter of Main Street Community Center is FREE. Email info@mainstcc.org or call 656-0300 if you wish to subscribe and learn more about Community Center programs and activities. If you do not have access to the Internet, you may contact the Center to receive a copy via US Mail: (618) 656-0300.



Volunteers Needed at the Community Center - Call Today!



Edwardsville, IL – Are you looking for a rewarding volunteer opportunity? Main Street Community Center is in need of volunteers to help in the kitchen and with special events, to substitute at the reception desk, and to substitute for home-delivered meals delivery. For more information, please contact the Community Center: (618) 656-0300 or info@mainstcc.org.

Main Street Community Center, located at 1003 N. Main Street, has been serving the greater Edwardsville area since 1974. The Center is committed to providing a broad range of group and individual activities and services that respond to the needs and interests of the community, focusing on those 50+.

More like this: