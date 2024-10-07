ALTON — Main Street Baptist Church is set to host its annual Trunk or Treat event from 6 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2024 at 507 Main St., Alton. The event aims to bring the community together for a safe and enjoyable Halloween celebration.

With a history spanning 87 years, Main Street Baptist Church is well-established in the Alton area, known for its family-oriented and welcoming atmosphere. The church's mission is to praise the Lord and spread God's word, and it emphasizes a friendly environment for all attendees.

"We are family-oriented and provide a safe environment," a church representative stated. "We love God and enjoy speaking to people without being pushy." The Trunk or Treat event will feature various activities designed to engage families and children in the community. It is free to attend, and organizers encourage everyone to join in the festivities.

In addition to the Halloween event, Main Street Baptist Church holds Sunday services at 10:45 a.m. and Sunday school at 9:30 a.m., welcoming all community members to participate. For more information, individuals can visit the church's website. or contact them at 618-641-8937.

