Magical Mayhem Show on June 14th!

ALTON - Kids and adults of all ages are invited to The Old Bakery Beer Company for a magic show and balloon animal presentation this weekend.

From 7–9 p.m. on Saturday, June 14, 2025, community members can enjoy the Magical Mayhem Show with Professor Longhair and John Johnson. The magicians promise close-up magic, standup comedy, balloon animals and lots of fun.

“There’s going to be money pulled out of the air, cards all over the place, just all sorts of craziness,” said John Johnson.

Tickets cost $35 and include two free drink vouchers. Johnson and the Professor encourage people to come to The Old Bakery Beer Company early to have dinner, then stop by the event room to enjoy the show.

The Magical Mayhem performance is suitable for all ages. The magicians will perform two 20-minute sets each.

There will be two giveaways at the end of the night. Audience members have the chance to win a 30-minute balloon art presentation or a 30-minute closeup magic show. Johnson and the Professor will bring their acts to your private event, from baby showers to birthday celebrations to bachelor parties. You must attend Saturday’s show for the chance to win.

In addition to their Magical Mayhem Show, Professor Longhair looks forward to sharing a few tricks from his special Balloonigans Blast Show, with assistance from the crowd to make a variety of balloon animals and objects. He shared that he started making balloon animals for his own children and quickly mastered the art, then decided to add it to his act.

“We are kind of hooligans. We cause mayhem. So it worked, and I had a blast,” he said. “A lot of balloons blow up in our act for excitement and energy, so Balloonigans Blast is the name of our program. No one is doing it that we know of, probably anywhere. Lots of magicians do a magic show and make balloons. But we’re not aware of anybody who’s incorporating this into a giant balloon show with magic, with kids being up on stage, adults can get up on stage and do these things, so we’re really excited.”

A special guest, a white mouse named Magic Mouse — “the third member of the Magical Mayhem troupe” — will also be on hand Saturday for several tricks. Professor Longhair said there is usually a line of kids who want to hold Magic Mouse after the show, and she is always happy to oblige.

John Johnson and Professor Longhair perform at a variety of venues, including churches, libraries, schools, and local bars and restaurants. They’re excited to work with The Old Bakery Beer Company and bring their act to Alton.

For more information about the Magical Mayhem Show on Saturday, June 14, 2025, visit the official Facebook event page. To purchase tickets, click here.

