Maeva's Coffee will host their fourth Writers of the Riverbend Mix and Mingle in the hallway of Maeva's Coffee. The date is currently to be announced due to the COVID-19 situation.

Are you a book lover yourself? Come support local authors and discover what works are being created in your community! Meet people behind stories written right here in the Riverbend and connect with others who share your love of reading. This free event is perfect for browsing and picking up new books to add to your reading list.

Local novelists, poets, wordsmiths, editors, designers, illustrators, publishers, creators, and book lovers are invited to join us for an afternoon of creative networking and coffee. Participants are encouraged to register in advance for space to display and sell their work - as well as complimentary coffee or tea!

Maeva's Coffee is located at 1320 Milton Road, Alton, IL 62002.

To learn more or reserve a space, visit www.sarahjdhuephotos.com/writers-of-the-riverbend

