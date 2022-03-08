ALTON - Maeva's Coffee at 1320 Milton Road in Alton will be hosting our fifth Writers of the Riverbend Mix and Mingle in the hallway of Maeva’s Coffee on Saturday, June 11.

Are you a book lover yourself? Come support local authors and discover what works are being created in your community! Meet people behind stories written right here in the Riverbend and connect with others who share your love of reading. This free event is perfect for browsing and picking up new books to add to your reading list.

Creators, industry professionals, students, and dabblers: Sell and promote your craft! Are you a creator, but don’t have anything to sell? No problem, you can still attend without a space.

Published or unpublished, authors, poets, songwriters, wordsmiths, editors, designers, illustrators, publishers, agents, creators, and book lovers are welcome! Come connect with new fans, network with other creators, promote your projects, and be a part of the community.

Event Details:

Title: Writers of the Riverbend: Mix and Mingle

Location: Maeva’s Coffee, 1320 Milton Road in Alton Il

Date: Saturday, June 11, 2022

Time: 11:30am-4pm

Cost: Free, Open to the Public

