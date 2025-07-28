EDWARDSVILLE - Join the Edwardsville Municipal Concert Band for an evening of music on Thursday, July 31, at 7:30 PM at the Cleaon Etzkorn Bandstand in City Park. This week’s concert, Color My World, highlights how composers use musical color to paint vivid scenes—from the shimmering hues of Brian Balmages’ Rippling Watercolors to the dramatic contrasts of Clare Grundman’s The Blue and the Gray.

Selections will include Palette by Randall Standridge, The Blues! by Sammy Nestico, Black Canyon of the Gunnison by Frank Erickson, and Alfred Reed’s arrangement of The Unsinkable Molly Brown. The program also features patriotic favorites like Sousa’s The Black Horse Troop and a nostalgic nod to Disney with Heigh Ho from Snow White.

Article continues after sponsor message

The band is honored to welcome Maestro Shane Williams as guest conductor for the evening. Williams is the Director of Instrumental Ensembles at Missouri Baptist University and is currently in his 11th season as conductor of the Alton Symphony Orchestra.

Concessions will be available on site, with proceeds supporting the Evangelism and Church Promotion Committee of First Presbyterian Church.

Bring a chair, bring a friend, and enjoy an evening of music that celebrates color, contrast, and creativity. Follow the Edwardsville Municipal Band on Facebook and Instagram for more information and updates.

More like this: