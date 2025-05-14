FAIRVIEW HEIGHTS — Officer Connor Maedge has been named the Fairview Heights Police Department’s Officer of the Year for 2024, recognizing his outstanding contributions to law enforcement and community safety since joining the department in February.

Maedge has made significant impacts through his enforcement efforts. In 2024, he made 28 traffic arrests and apprehended 30 fugitives. His work also earned him the department’s “Top ACE” award, an accolade given for exceptional achievement.

In addition to his enforcement record, Maedge has been recognized multiple times throughout the year, receiving Officer of the Month nominations in August, October, and November. Department officials cited his unwavering character and dedication as key reasons for the honor.

Beyond his professional duties, Maedge demonstrated a commitment to community service by requesting toy donations for the Salvation Army at his wedding, an act described by the department as reflecting his selfless nature.

“Officer Maedge’s dedication and performance make him an invaluable asset to both the department and the community,” the Fairview Heights Police Department stated in presenting the award.

