EDWARDSVILLE - Madisyn Nash is only in the fifth grade, but she already knows the value of hard work.

For her perseverance and dedication, Madisyn Nash is a Student of the Month for Woodland Elementary School and Edwardsville Community Unit School District #7.

Nash understands the importance of feedback and constructive criticism. She often asks to retry assignments to show that she has mastered concepts. She enjoys pushing herself to be the best she can be.

Her favorite subject is reading, as she loves learning about new words and word play. She looks forward to attending school every day because she learns new things and has new experiences. Nash is well-known at Woodland for her eagerness to learn and her consistent push for growth.

Nash describes herself as “an active person,” and she participates in soccer, basketball, track, volleyball and flag football. But she has a special love for basketball. She is inspired by WNBA player Angel Reese and her parents, who always encourage her to follow her dreams.

“I love playing basketball, so I want to be a WNBA player and I want to do that for my dad,” Nash said. “My parents push me to be my best and push me to keep going. They give me motivation.”

Her loved ones, friends and teachers at Woodland know that Nash can accomplish anything she sets her mind to.

Congratulations to Madisyn for this recognition from Woodland Elementary School and ECUSD7!

