Madison’s Plant Superintendent, Dennis Russell Attends SCTE Chapter Leadership Conference

STAUNTON - Dennis Russell, Madison’s Plant Superintendent, represented the SCTE Gateway Chapter at the annual Chapter Leadership Conference in Indianapolis on March 23rd and March 24th along with Hunter, and Todd Lancaster from Charter.

The SCTE (Society of Cable Telecommunications Engineers) is an international organization that is split up between 68 chapters. Dennis did an outstanding job representing Madison Communications and the SCTE Gateway Chapter in the Cable-Tec Games. He came home with several individual awards such as; 5 gold medals, one silver medal, along with winning best overall!

The SCTE scores each chapter in many areas and tracks with a Compliance Matrix. Dennis developed a system to meet compliance by organizing and scheduling trainings, filling out all of the required paperwork, sending notifications, and compiling attendance. The Gateway Chapter was awarded the Chapter Compliance Award for having the most compliance points overall. This was a huge honor because their chapter missed compliance in the previous year of 2020.

Along with being awarded the Chapter Compliance Award, the Gateway Chapter also received 3rd Place for the Chapter of the Year Award. The Gateway Chapter was less than 150 points away from being awarded 1st place. Since there are around 68 chapters in the country, placing 3rd is an honor that has never been achieved by The Gateway Chapter before. This is a huge accomplishment as the SCTE provides resources for industry training that teaches new skills and helps keep everyone up to date.

The SCTE Gateway Chapter is made up of employees from Madison, Charter, Wisper, and Comcast. The goal for each chapter leader is to leave the conference with an arsenal of new ideas and best practices to drive the value of SCTE membership through continual engagement via chapter training and network activities. Dennis looks forward to his future advancements within the SCTE Gateway Chapter and is honored to be a part of this international organization.

Madison Communications is a fully integrated service provider of high-speed Internet access, digital phone, HD entertainment programing, and other IP solutions to residential and business customers in Southwestern Illinois. For questions regarding this pledge, or Madison’s services, please dial 1-800-422-4848 Monday through Saturday, 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. or visit gomadison.com.

