MADISON — Joan Wilkins, 84, lost her home and belongings in a house fire on Oct. 29, 2025, in Madison. Her granddaughter, Erin Sabol, has launched a fundraiser to assist Wilkins in rebuilding her life.

Sabol said Wilkins was not at home when the fire occurred and is currently staying with family members. However, the family discovered that the homeowner’s insurance had lapsed, leaving Wilkins with no coverage for the loss.

Article continues after sponsor message

“All funds are going directly to her to start over and find a new home,” Sabol said in a statement. She expressed gratitude for the support, including kind words, prayers, and donations from the community.

The fundraiser aims to provide financial assistance to Wilkins as she begins the process of recovery after the devastating fire.

Click here for the GoFundMe.

More like this: