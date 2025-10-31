MADISON — Joan Wilkins, 84, lost her home and belongings in a house fire on Oct. 29, 2025, in Madison. Her granddaughter, Erin Sabol, has launched a fundraiser to assist Wilkins in rebuilding her life.

Sabol said Wilkins was not at home when the fire occurred and is currently staying with family members. However, the family discovered that the homeowner’s insurance had lapsed, leaving Wilkins with no coverage for the loss.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Article continues after sponsor message

“All funds are going directly to her to start over and find a new home,” Sabol said in a statement. She expressed gratitude for the support, including kind words, prayers, and donations from the community.

The fundraiser aims to provide financial assistance to Wilkins as she begins the process of recovery after the devastating fire.

Click here for the GoFundMe.

More like this:

Tragic Fire Destroys Velasquez Family Home
Oct 19, 2025
East St. Louis Man Charged In Edwardsville Kidnapping, Alton Home Invasion Cases
Oct 7, 2025
Granite City Family Seeks Support To Fulfill Cancer Patient’s Dream Trip
2 days ago
Madison County Judge Sarah D. Smith Returns from International Military Exercise Bright Star 2025
Oct 13, 2025
Collinsville Resident Presented with Highest Civilian Honor for World War II Service
Oct 14, 2025

 