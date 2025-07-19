MADISON – A Madison man with an extensive criminal past has been ordered detained after a domestic stabbing on July 4, 2025.

Nathaniel Pryor Jr., 66, of Madison, Ill., was charged on July 7, 2025 with one count each of aggravated battery, a Class 3 felony, and his second or subsequent offense of domestic battery, a Class 4 felony.

Pryor allegedly stabbed the victim in the wrist with a knife on July 4, 2025. The victim in this case was a household or family member of Pryor.

“Victim reported that defendant became angry and approached him, cutting his wrist with a knife,” according to the state’s petition to keep Pryor in custody. “Officers located the defendant nearby and recovered the knife. The defendant has a history of prior domestic incidents.”

A report of Pryor’s criminal history shows he had been previously been convicted of aggravated domestic battery in a Madison County case from 2019. He had also been convicted of domestic battery three times prior in 1998 and once again in 2004, each in Madison County.

The state’s petition to deny Pryor’s pretrial release from custody was granted. The detention order in this case states Pryor “has a long history of violent offenses, including a multitude of prior domestic batteries.”

The latest case against Pryor was presented by the Madison Police Department, and he currently remains in custody at the Madison County Jail.

All individuals charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

