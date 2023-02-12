MADISON - At 5:43 p.m. Friday, February 10, 2023, the Madison Police Department received a 911 call of a single-vehicle crash at the intersection of Washington Avenue at 10th Street in the City of Madison. At the time of the initial call, minimal information was provided before the caller disconnected.

At approximately 5:45 p.m. on Friday, a second call was received on the non-emergency line with the caller reported hearing gunshots before the crash. Officers were dispatched to the area and upon arrival, they located a vehicle that had apparently struck a tree at what appeared to be a high rate of speed.

"Arriving officers administered first aid to the two occupants inside of the vehicle until EMS and the Madison Fire Department arrived on the scene," Madison Police Chief Jeffery Bridick said. "The Madison Fire Department requested mutual aid from Granite City Fire Department for an additional ambulance and assistance with extrication of the driver from the vehicle.

"The male passenger self-extricated and was transported to an area hospital via ground ambulance. The male driver was airlifted via ARCH Medical to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries after extrication by the responding fire departments. We will not release any further information concerning the victim’s injuries or identities at this time.

"While on scene officers, discovered evidence that there may have been gunshots fired prior to or after the crash. The Madison Police Department along with assistance from the Madison County Sheriff’s Office Investigations Division and the Illinois State Police Crime Scene Services Command is working on collecting evidence, interviewing potential witnesses, and piecing together the events surrounding this incident.

"At this time investigators have identified potential persons of interest and attempted to contact them for further information. Due to the ongoing investigation, we will not be releasing any further information at this time. Madison is a small and close-knit community. "

The police chief concluded: "We as a community must come together to ensure the safety of its citizens. I ask that anyone who has information relating to this incident contact the Madison Police Department at 618-876-4300 to speak with an officer or investigator."

