



GRANITE CITY – A Granite City man with a history of domestic violence faces felonies in his latest domestic battery case after an argument about social media turned violent.

Antonio C. Gambrell Jr., 31, of Granite City, was charged on Aug. 13, 2025, with a Class 2 felony count of domestic battery and his second or subsequent count of domestic battery, a Class 4 felony.

Gambrell allegedly intentionally strangled a household or family member on July 30, 2025. He was further accused of grabbing the same victim by the shirt, pushing them against a wall, and slamming their head against the wall.

According to the state’s petition to deny Gambrell’s pretrial release from custody, the incident escalated after Gambrell went to the victim’s home after the two had been “arguing about social media all morning.”

“Defendant chased victim to her car and she left the residence,” the petition states. “Fearing the defendant would damage her property, she returned with her sister. The argument reignited and the sister attempted to get between the parties.

“Defendant went around the sister and grabbed the victim by the neck with both hands and used his thumbs to apply pressure to her neck and slammed her head against the wall. As a result, she had trouble breathing and difficulty swallowing.”

Police and EMS personnel were called to the scene, where officers saw Gambrell leaving through the home’s back door and the victim lying on the kitchen floor.

Charging documents note Gambrell had previously been convicted of domestic battery in a prior Madison County case from 2020 involving a different victim. During this latest offense, Gambrell was reportedly out on pretrial release from another prior felony domestic battery involving the same victim from this latest case.

The Madison Police Department presented the latest case against Gambrell, who was remanded to jail for his initial court appearance.

All individuals charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

