MADISON - A man from Madison has been granted pretrial release after being charged with his fifth offense of domestic battery.

Sanchez Wooten, 39, of Madison, was charged with aggravated battery, a Class 2 felony, and domestic battery, his fifth or subsequent such offense and another Class 2 felony.

On Sept. 12, 2024, Wooten allegedly strangled a household or family member and struck them in the back of the head with his hands, causing bodily harm.

Wooten has previously been charged with domestic battery on four occasions, including twice in 2017 and once in 2021 in Madison County, as well as once in 2020 in St. Louis County, Mo.

The Madison Police Department presented the latest domestic battery case against Wooten, who was granted pretrial release from custody.

The issuance of charges is based solely upon probable cause and is not an indication of guilt. All subjects charged with criminal offenses are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

