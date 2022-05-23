GRANITE CITY - At 8:38 p.m. on Saturday, May 21, 2022, the Granite City Police Department received a report of a shooting in the 2300 block of Edwards Street in Granite City. The caller reported that there was one person that had been shot.

As officers responded to the area, they located one male who was in grave condition, and then located the alleged suspect and took him into custody pending further investigation. As officers continued their investigation into the incident, members of the Granite City Fire Department Emergency Medical Services transported the victim from the scene. The victim has been identified as Corey C. Ayers, 48 years of age, from Granite City, and was pronounced deceased from his injuries shortly after the incident by medical personnel.

The suspect in the shooting has been identified as:

Sean L. Bennett, 44, of the 1600 block of Wayne Lanter, Madison.

The Granite City Police Department presented this case to the Madison County State’s Attorney’s office. The Madison County State’s Attorney’s office charged Bennett with the following:

CT 1: First Degree Murder (Class M Felony)

Article continues after sponsor message

CT 2: First Degree Murder (Class M Felony)

CT 3: First Degree Murder (Class M Felony)

CT 4: Armed Robbery (Class X Felony)

CT 5: Use of Stolen Firearm in the Commission of an Offense (Class 2 Felony)

CT 6: Unlawful Possession of a Stolen Firearm (Class 2 Felony)

CT 7: Reckless Discharge of a Firearm (Class 4 Felony)

The Honorable Judge Slemer then reviewed the charges and issued a bond amount of $2,000,000 (10% applies). Bennett is currently being held at the Granite City Police Department pending posting of bond or transport to the Madison County Jail. No further comment will be made regarding this investigation.

The Granite City Police Department sends its condolences to the family and friends of the victim for their loss.

More like this: