



MADISON – A man from Madison remains in custody after his latest case of domestic battery resulted in significant injury to an elderly victim.

James A. Baine Jr., 44, of Madison, Ill., was charged on July 10, 2025 with a Class 2 felony count of aggravated domestic battery, two counts of aggravated battery (Class 2 and 3 felonies) and his second or subsequent offense of domestic battery (a Class 4 felony).

On July 9, 2025, Baine allegedly became angry with the 68-year-old victim and began throwing various household items – including a coffee mug, lamp, and more – at the victim, striking them in the head and body. He then “punched [the victim] in the face with his hand several times and [Baine] kicked [the victim] about her body with his feet,” according to the state’s petition to deny Baine’s pretrial release from custody.

The victim was transported by ambulance to Anderson Hospital in Maryville, where she was found to have sustained “a laceration to her head requiring four stitches, a fracture to her cheek bone, a fracture to her arm and other bruises, scratches and abrasions.”

At the time of this incident, Baine was on probation for a prior domestic battery case in Madison County involving the same victim. Baine was also under supervision for violating a stalking/no contact order concerning a different victim in another prior Madison County case.

The Madison Police Department presented the latest case against Baine, who currently remains in custody at the Madison County Jail.

All individuals charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

